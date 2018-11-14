Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 9:30 to 10:55 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might meet someone different or unusual today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do or say something that surprises you. There’s a feeling of change in the air and you are ready for action! Bring it on!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you’re eager to impress a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority today, something unusual might occur. They might be eager to impress you! Possibly, surprising news about your personal life will be public today. Be ready!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Unexpected opportunities to travel might come your way today. If so, grab them because you are restless for adventure today. You are just as restless to learn something new and feel the satisfaction of discovering unusual facts or learning new data.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stay on top of details about shared property or anything to do with your partner’s earnings and wealth today because something unexpected might occur. Check your bank account. You might learn something that intrigues you about someone else’s assets or earnings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might be surprised by an interaction with a partner or close friend today. Something you didn’t expect might occur, or they might say or do something that catches you off guard. Whatever happens will be stimulating and will make your day a bit exciting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be attracted to technical subjects today, especially at work. (Perhaps something to do with going online or dealing with the Internet and computers.) You might also meet a co-worker who is unusual or who has an original suggestion to make, probably to improve things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Love at first sight might happen for some of you today. At the least, an unexpected flirtation might give your spirits a lift. Your kids might also do something unexpected. Admittedly, this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant and keep your eyes open.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Small appliances might break down today or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on your door because something that is unusual will probably impact your daily routine at home. Unexpected family news would be an example.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy, fast-paced day, which suits you just fine because you feel restless and eager for adventure. Unusual news will intrigue you. You want to change something in your daily environment to get away from the same old, same old.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have clever, original moneymaking ideas today. On the other hand, something you own or your own cash might be the source of a surprise today. Therefore, keep your eyes open and guard what you own and keep an eye on your money to stay safe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have a strong desire for excitement today, which is why you might be a bit provocative with someone. You want to stir the pot to see what happens. Or maybe you want to change your circumstances just to check out the impending results. Yes, you’re a mischievous prankster today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a restless day for you because you feel that something s going to happen, even if you’re not sure what. Basically, you’re eager for adventure and a chance to learn something new, so you’re waiting for this to happen. Obviously, if it does, you will be all ears! Spontaneous travel will please you.