Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

Moon Alert After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the most part, this is a positive day for you! This is because you feel both practical and optimistic — a nice combo. This means this is a productive day for you at work, plus you feel healthy and determined with respect to whatever you do. Go get ’em tiger!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a good day for artists and musicians to hone their talents and skills. Do those arpeggios! That’s because you have the eagerness and incentive plus the self-discipline to try to improve your talents. It’s also a solid day to make practical plans regarding vacations and your kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Family discussions will be productive today because you see you have the means and support to go forward with your ideas. In fact, someone older or in a position of authority might be helpful. Your partner likes these ideas as well! Cool!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re in the perfect frame of mind to do some excellent mental work today. You have the common sense and perseverance you need, plus you’re in an optimistic frame of mind. This is a powerful combination that allows you to see what is possible and then how to execute it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a serious look at your finances today. You might see ways to boost your income; they will be doable because you are also in a practical frame of mind. Enjoy opportunities for fun escapes and playful times with children. Sports events will appeal!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have lots of common sense today, which is why you will make practical decisions about whatever it is you have to do. However, in your personal life, you are exuberant and optimistic! Enjoy family discussions or entertaining at home. Home repairs look doable!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today. If you do so, you will surprise yourself by getting a lot done — more than you thought you would. That’s because you are in a happy frame of mind, and yet you have the necessary self-discipline to act and follow through.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with a female acquaintance, possibly someone older, will be productive and practical today. Whatever transpires might ultimately help you boost your income. (Or this person might encourage you to make a big purchase?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Other people admire you today, especially bosses and parents. They like your practical know-how and your ability to plan ahead. This makes you feel good, which is why you are so upbeat and “walking on air” today. Yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make travel plans or explore future opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education or taking further courses. This is a practical day for these matters. It’s also an overall feel-good day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Banks, financial institutions, partners and friends will give you serious advice if not practical support today. (Money is nice.) This is also a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and groups. Your networking skills are sharp, especially for fundraising.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to impress people in authority: parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. An older friend or perhaps a person in authority in a group might have advice for you. It never hurts to listen. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?