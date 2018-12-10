Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be successful dealing with groups today, whether they are small meetings, classes, teams or large conferences. You’re a natural leader, in addition to which, today you sense what the group wants. Knowing this, you will make your proposal a win/win proposition. (Clever you.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People are impressed with you today, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. You’re in the right place, at the right time, saying the right thing, to the right person. You have influence and charisma, especially dealing with groups. Rally your troops and set them marching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will adore travel today because you want to do anything that expands your experience of life. In particular, you will love to be with groups, especially people who reflect your ideas and agree with you. You will be particularly effective and influential discussing politics, religion and race.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions about how to deal with shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes, taxes and debt will probably be in your favor today. (This includes legal decisions.) Make sure you do your homework. Expect victory because the gods are with you today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It will please you to hang out with people you have known for some time, people with whom you have an easy camaraderie. They might look to you for leadership or clues about what to think or how to act. Spider-Man was right, “With power comes great responsibility.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work-related travel is likely today. Meanwhile, you will be successful dealing with groups today because it will be apparent to you that any group effort will be mutually beneficial. “Many hands make light work.” You can inspire and enthuse people today. Bravo!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a charming, playful, fun-loving day. Enjoy a long lunch with someone. Go for a walk. Enjoy playful activities with children. It’s also a great date day because everyone is in an upbeat, positive mood.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Family discussions will go well today. This is also a great day for discussions about family businesses because people are willing to entertain ambitious, bigger ideas, especially related to growth and expansion. Good day for a group discussion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind today, you easily attract people to you. (Everyone wants to be around someone who is happy.) Use your ability to influence others so that you can do some good because this is possible today. Why not be the best you can be? Why be less?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you’re willing to think big. You’re also risk-taking today, which is not your normal course of action. Financial deals with other countries could be lucrative. Guard against excess.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you will make it clear to those around you that you are concerned for their welfare and that you will help them out if they need it. It’s a day where you and others are willing to support each other because you feel you belong together. (This is right up your alley. You eat this stuff up with a spoon.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are sensitive and idealistic. Today you can envision private dreams about how to benefit others, especially how to benefit large groups. These ideas might be doable; they might not be. But all great things begin with a thought, and this is why motivation is everything.