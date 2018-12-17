Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be conservative about financial matters today, which is why you are reluctant to spend money. You won’t waste your cash because you’re thinking about a rainy day ahead. Nevertheless, someone older might have financial advice for you. (Never hurts to listen.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign, dancing with stern Saturn. This makes you a bit conservative and cautious. However, you probably won’t make mistakes because you will think before you act. Because you are clearheaded today, it’s a good day to make future travel plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Research will go well today because you will enjoy working alone, in addition to which, your powers of concentration are excellent. You have the patience to finish what you begin. You won’t overlook details. You will be quite productive

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone older or more experienced might have some practical advice for you today. Well, it never hurts to listen, does it? After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Benefit from their mistakes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day to talk to parents, bosses and the police because they will see you as solid, responsible, conscientious and reliable. People will listen to what you have to say and they will respect you. (Make note of this in case you want to milk up for all it’s worth.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Study will go well today because you’re in a serious frame of mind. You might want to learn more about different countries and other cultures. You might make travel plans or work hard in areas related to medicine, the law, publishing, the media and higher education.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day to do banking and tie up loose ends about insurance, inheritances and shared property. You’re not looking for flashy results. You want to be practical and productive today, which is the best way to approach financial matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t worry if your conversations with others are bit stiff or brief today. Many people feel either shy or very private about their emotional state of mind. They’re not hiding anything It’s simply a privacy issue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will get a lot done at work today because you will not be easily distracted. You will welcome an opportunity to focus on what you’re doing and be very steady Eddy at it. It will feel good to do routine work as long as you’re being productive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Those of you involved in the arts, sports or anything where you have to hone your skills or perfect your craft or your technique will find this is a productive day. That’s because you’re willing to practice and keep doing something until you get better at it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family discussions will be practical and productive today. Listen to the advice of someone older, perhaps a parent, because their ideas and past experience might help you. People are in a serious frame of mind today but they will deliver the goods.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have a realistic view of the world today, which is why you will put up with minor obstacles. You don’t want to talk about your feelings. You might seek out solitude. It will please you to be practical and keep things orderly. (Your own comfort comes second.)