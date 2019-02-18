Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo. The Super Full Moon in Virgo peaks at 9:54 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today’s Full Moon could introduce tension with co-workers, which means you will have to be patient and understanding. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to do research of any kind because your mind is focused and detail-oriented.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be patient with children today because they feel this Full Moon. Likewise, romantic partners might be more challenging. Nevertheless, it’s an excellent day to discuss future travel plans or anything related to medicine, law and higher education or taking some courses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s Full Moon creates challenges between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and your public reputation. At this time, you cannot ignore your career, which means you have to be skillful dealing with family. Good luck!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because the Full Moon will trigger an accident-prone energy for you. (Gulp.) This means you have to be more alert than usual. Remember this! It’s a good day to study and wade through legal matters.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be more concerned with wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property in the next four weeks. In fact, today is an excellent day for important discussions about these matters because your mind is clear, focused and capable of handling details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today’s Full Moon might create tension between you and close friends and partners; although this doesn’t have to be the case. Nevertheless, be accommodating and patient with others. It’s a strong day to discuss the division of labor and shared expenses.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although today’s Full Moon might create increased stress with co-workers, you are ready to get some work done! Your concentration is excellent and you will have no trouble focusing on details or staying on top of whatever you’re doing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today’s Full Moon might trigger difficulties with your kids (and even a lover). However, this is a good day to make long-range vacation plans, or to teach or help your kids to learn something. Remember to be patient with others while Mars is opposite your sign this month and next. (Sigh.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s Full Moon makes you feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career. At this time, you cannot ignore the demands of home and family, especially family discussions and repairs at home. This stuff has to be done!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, this influence is simply the Full Moon, which means heightened emotions will cause you to be distracted. (This will apply to others as well so you will have to drive defensively.) Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something connected with your earnings and finances might come to a head at this time because of the Full Moon. Fortunately, Mercury is in your Money House dancing with Saturn, which gives you lots of common sense, patience and ability to skillfully negotiate. No worries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which can introduce tension with partners and close friends. Fortunately, this is nothing you can’t handle, especially if you are pleasing and patient with others. This is also a good day to make future plans.