Moon Alert After 9 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re leader of the pack today when hanging out with friends or members of a group. Everyone will do your bidding because you have a natural sense of authority. You will take charge of your troops and send them marching!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the sun and Mercury are lined up at the top of your chart, which means you speak with a strong sense of authority. Bosses, parents and VIPs will listen to you. In turn, you will be eager to share your ideas and point out things that you think are important. Go to it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful day to study or explore new ideas. You will enjoy philosophical discussions about politics, religion, metaphysics or other profound topics because you are intellectually energetic. You might have good ideas related to medicine, the law, publishing and the media.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will have no trouble defending your own best interests in discussions about inheritances, insurance or how to share something. You will be convincing and speak with confidence. (You might use this same energy in the personal, passionate way.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A discussion with a friend or a partner will be lively today. Very likely, someone wants to enlighten you about something. Because the sun and Mercury are lined up today, conversations will be forceful, enthusiastic and persuasive!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dig in a hands-on way to whatever job needs to be done either personally or at work. Discussions with others will be direct and to the point. Many of you will have a meaningful exchange with a boss or supervisor.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lively, creative day! It’s a great day for social occasions of any kind. It’s also a wonderful day for the arts, sports events and teaching or dealing with children. You’re eager to exchange ideas as well as learn new things. Keep an open mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with a family member who has authority will be direct and to the point today. This is the kind of day where people will say what they mean and mean what they say. At least it’s cards-on-the-table time, so everyone knows where they stand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to travel or take a short trip because you want to learn something new. Speaking of which, it’s an excellent day to study or sign up for a course. All your discussions with others will be lively and to the point. Listen up, everyone!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re full of moneymaking ideas today and you want to share these ideas with someone. Don’t hesitate to speak up because someone might help you build on those ideas in a domino effect. Possibly, you will encounter someone else who is a financial whiz?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the sun and Mercury are lined up in your sign, which makes you a strong communicator. When you speak, you will put a lot of yourself into whatever it is that you have to say. This is why others will listen to your words. (Oh yeah!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’ll find it easy to do research of any kind today because you are intellectually focused and your mind is absorbed with whatever information you seek. You will be relentless. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. (When it comes to research, this is the formula for success.)