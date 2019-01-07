Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do not argue with parents, bosses, VIPs or the police today. Bad idea! People are very touchy today. In fact, they are so touchy, they will take what anyone else says as a personal challenge to them, or possibly worse — an insult! Oh yeah, everyone’s looking for a fight. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because people are argumentative and ready to fight. This is not the day for an intelligent discussion or an open exchange of ideas. People are entrenched in their views and stubborn!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid contentious discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance today because they will be nasty. People cannot reach a consensus today. They cannot easily agree on something. They are defensive and touchy! Yikes!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be patient when dealing with friends and partners today because arguments can easily arise. Knowing this ahead of time, you can steer clear of sensitive subjects. Don’t press anyone’s buttons. Patience is your best ally today. Forewarned is forearmed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Arguments might break out at work today because either you or someone else is forced to feel defensive about what they’re doing. Worse yet, someone might want to convince everyone else they have to do things in a certain way. (Let’s hope this person isn’t you.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid unpleasant nastiness. Everyone is argumentative, adults and kids. Therefore, just keep things light and don’t make an issue about anything. Likewise, romantic partners should be patient with each other. Be nice. When in doubt, hug.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family arguments might occur today. Be wise and avoid these if possible. This is not the day to try to reason with someone or get them to agree with you or try to make them see your POV. Not today. Accept this and just take a backseat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Arguments with siblings, relatives and neighbors are likely today. This is also a classic day for road rage. Be careful driving, walking and jogging to avoid accidents. Accidents don’t have to happen but they can happen when people are angry and distracted.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Financial disputes might arise today. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Try to avoid these today because arguments will solve nothing. People are touchy today and that’s all there is to it. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today Mercury in your sign is at odds with fiery Mars, which makes you defensive and easily irritated with others. You might think someone is being critical or that they’re challenging you. But this might not be the case. It depends how you choose to “hear” their words. Chill out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might be doing a slow boil about something today because you feel angry, yet you cannot speak up. This is always a bummer, isn’t it? (And you’re right. If you speak up things will get worse!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) An argument with a friend or a member of a group might occur today. But what is the point? Does it matter who wins or loses? If it gets to that, it’s just ego or power and control. You can rise above this! But first, avoid arguments with others. Do what you can to keep the peace. Be a positive example.