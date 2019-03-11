Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today when talking to others, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty. You want the bottom line. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather. (Lately, conversation about the weather is not so superficial, is it?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today and tomorrow the Moon is traveling through your Money House. This gives you strong feelings of attachment to whatever you own. You’ll be upset to lose or damage something. Because of this unconscious attitude, it’s not a great time to shop for pricey things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a stronger need to belong and relate to others. You feel sensitive to the feelings and moods of people around you, yet ironically, you might be more emotionally demanding. “Who me? You talking to me?”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next two days, the moon is hiding in your chart, which in turn gives you an urge to withdraw from the busy-ness of everything around you. You won’t feel like socializing. Instead, you will prefer solitude with carrot cake.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your emotional contact with others is more important today and tomorrow because of the placement of the moon. This is why you feel more protective and supportive to others. You have an urge to bond with friends and show them that you care.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Once a month, for two days, the moon is at the top of your chart. That’s happening right now, which is why you are conspicuous. It also makes other people talk about you or know personal details about your private life. (Whaat?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today and tomorrow you want to get away from your daily routine and do something different. Ideally, you might travel. But at the least, you can be a tourist in your own city and go someplace you’ve never been before to satisfy your desire for discovery and stimulation!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will feel more intense than usual today and tomorrow because of the placement of the moon. You might also attract intense people to you. (“Hi Darth.”) You might feel more possessive about property, especially something you share with someone else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today and tomorrow the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (That’s just how it works and it happens two days every month.) However, if you get into conflict with someone, it will be more emotional! Oh yeah.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a busy, fast-paced time for you because you have a full agenda. Nevertheless, today and tomorrow, you might have to slow down because you have to put the interests of someone else before your own. You cannot escape this self-denying situation. Just accept it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Yay! Today and tomorrow heightens your interest in the arts, socializing with others, enjoying sports events and having fun with playful activities with kids. Romance will be blessed. You want to have a good time!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might want to withdraw from the busy-ness of the world around you today and tomorrow as the moon travels through the bottom of your chart. After all, with the sun in your sign now, you have been out there flying your colors, which means even you need to take a breather. (Or at least do your laundry.)