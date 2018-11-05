Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018

Moon Alert Not until 7:30 a.m. Chicago time do we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep an eye on financial matters today to avoid hiccups. Surprise changes to your bank account, your arrangement about shared property or inheritances or something to do with debt might suddenly occur and you don’t want to be caught napping. (Not your style.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A close friend, spouse or partner might do something to provoke you today. Or they might do something that is just unusual and unexpected. Either way, you will have to cope. A wise response will be delayed; in other words, get your bearings and figure out what’s happening before you respond.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today by computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, staff shortages, misplaced paperwork, late deliveries — you name it. The interruption probably will be relatively minor; nevertheless, delays at work can be frustrating. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so you must be vigilant. Know where your kids are at all times and certainly remove any potential hazards. Social plans might be canceled or changed today. On the other hand, you might get a surprise invite somewhere!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be patient with family members today, especially female relatives, because it’s easy to have a falling-out. Your home routine will change today, perhaps because small appliances have broken down or minor breakages occurred. Rise above this and get the big picture. (This is small potatoes.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day. In fact, your daily routine might change because appointments and meetings are rescheduled, canceled or changed. A sibling or relative might have surprising news.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep your eyes open because you might find money today or you might lose money. Likewise, guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might dream up some clever, moneymaking ideas! Who knows?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You feel emotionally excited today, which is why you might be impulsive and act spontaneously. You might meet someone who is unusual and stimulating. You might even develop a crush on someone who is quite different from your usual crowd. It’s an interesting day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel restless today. You have that feeling you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Well, we both know that even if it does, it will be ugly and in the wrong size. Don’t give in to this anxiety. Do something different today. Shake things up a little!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend will surprise you today, which might be fun. Alternatively, you might have an encounter with someone who is unusual or different. They make you think. (They might even make you run in the other direction!) Oh well, it’s not a boring day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might be surprised by a boss or parent today because they say or do something you least expected. If you don’t like what it is, don’t overreact. Don’t shoot from the hip and don’t quit your day job. Absorb what it is and think about a wise response.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel plans will be canceled, changed or delayed today. Possibly, you have to travel when you didn’t expect to. Meanwhile, some of you might learn something unusual related to politics, religion or race — perhaps via the media. “Now hear this!”