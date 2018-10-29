Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 to 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A conversation with a female family member will go well today. In fact, if you need financial support, practical assistance or reassurance from a person or an institution, you might get it today. Ironically, you will also want to “hide” at home and cocoon. (Send out for pizza.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel like a winner today! (Take two, they’re small.) You are in a positive frame of mind and this permeates everything you do today, whether taking short trips, talking to others, reading and writing, studying or teaching. Someone has your back today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to secure your position or boost your earnings. Work-related travel will appeal to you. You have the courage of your convictions today, which is why you’re willing to play the long shot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This promotes domestic peace and happiness. It also denotes that it’s a good day for business. You and others around you will have pleasant temperaments and easygoing dispositions. (Gosh.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a happy day; however, you want your privacy today. You want to watch the parade through a window. Behind-the-scenes research might benefit your home, your family or a family member. Don’t be afraid to reach out and trust the universe because it’s a solid day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will enjoy an easy camaraderie with a friend today. Likewise, relations with clubs, groups and organizations will be positive and mutually encouraging. You might inspire someone else to join a group or you might also lead the way with a new idea, especially a charitable idea.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a strong day to make your pitch to a boss or a parent because they will be receptive to whatever it is you have to say. You might enlighten them about something or, on the other hand, they might put a new spin on things that makes you see a broader picture. Everyone sounds pretty smart today!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans appeal! You want to do anything to expand your world. You’ll enjoy positive discussions about politics, philosophy, religion and edifying ideas. You can learn something new by talking to people from different backgrounds. It’s all good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to discuss shared property, inheritances and such because the outcome of these discussions will benefit you. You might also want to use the resources of others to benefit someone who is in need. This is a good day to do fundraising.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy talking to partners and friends today, especially if you are kicking around ideas about home improvements or doing something that expands your world — or the world of everyone around you. People are optimistic and hopeful today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Work-related travel will be an upbeat experience today if you can swing this. You will enjoy interactions with others, especially in groups like meetings, conferences or conventions. Whatever you do today will make a positive impression on someone with clout or influence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a lovely day for a vacation or fun travel because you will enjoy learning something new. Most of all, you simply want to have a good time today. Treat yourself to musical performances, the theater, sports events or anything that looks like a good time!