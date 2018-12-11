Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Grab every chance to travel and expand your world. Likewise, take courses or further training so that you can learn more. A conversation with a female friend will be significant today, possibly because it will make you rethink your goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a passionate time for you both intimately as well as regarding financial matters. People notice you today. In fact, people are talking about you because private matters about your life seem to be public for some reason. (No worries.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Remember to get more sleep this month. Meanwhile, if you are observant, you can learn more about your style of relating to others because you have more detachment about your closest relationships at this time. Today you want to travel and be stimulated by learning something new and exciting!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Continue to give thought to how you can better manage your life because, ultimately, this will make your life easier. Isn’t that what you want? Part of this process will include getting a better handle on red-tape details regarding taxes, debt and insurance. Just do it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others today because this is a playful, social, fun-loving day! In particular, you will enjoy the company of younger people and children. Sports events, the theater and social outings will also appeal. “More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Although you want to get better organized at this time, and you might also be focused on your health, basically, today you will enjoy the privacy of your home. You want the comfort of being able to relax among familiar surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You want the freedom to do your own thing today. In part, this is because you want to socialize and relax but you also want to have fun. A short trip will appeal. You will also enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. (Libra is the sign of haute couture.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a female family member could be significant today. You will likely discuss money, possessions or earnings, which are the focus for you at this time. Speaking of which, this is an excellent time to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have so much charisma now with the sun, Mercury and Jupiter in your sign! Small wonder that everyone wants to be on your team. In turn, you want a genuine sit-down with someone today, a heart-to-heart exchange that is meaningful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Privacy is a strong concern for you now. Nevertheless, socializing with artistic, creative people will make demands upon your time; plus, your schedule is already busy. Therefore, treasure any moments of solitude that you can carve out for yourself!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Because the moon is in your sign today, you have a little bit of extra good luck. (Go after what you want.) Meanwhile, enjoy talking to people who are younger than you because their feedback will help you. Relations with bosses and VIPs are favorable, which means you can use this to your advantage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Mars is in your sign, which happens only once every two years for about six weeks, which is why you are bursting with energy! This is helpful because you want to travel for pleasure plus you are keen to talk to bosses and VIPs to expound your views. People respect you now and this feels good. (Naturally.)