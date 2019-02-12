Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be clear communicating to others today because you might blurt out something that you later regret. Oops. (Did I say that?) And take extra care when driving, walking or jogging because this is still an accident-prone time for everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Everything to do with your possessions and your money are a bit dicey today. Your best bet is to double check everything and, whatever you do, do it slowly and carefully. Regarding financial matters, double check details in your communications with others to be extra safe and sure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Mercury, which is sitting at the top of your chart. This is classic for disputes with parents, bosses and authority figures including the police. Upsets with friends and groups are also possible. Therefore, be smart. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an accident-prone day, so be extra cautious. Slow down and be careful. Travel plans might change or be rescheduled or canceled. Definitely avoid discussions about politics, religion and race because they will just become arguments. You don’t need this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be mindful of financial transactions and anything that relates to inheritances, shared property, insurance or the wealth of others because it could go awry. Take nothing for granted. Keep your receipts and important paperwork in case you have to refer to them later.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s easy to find yourself at odds with parents, bosses and authority figures today. This will not be to your advantage, will it? Keep the peace for your own sake as well as others. Stay tuned to issues regarding bank accounts and shared property to avoid surprises. (Whaat!?!) Exactly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Allow extra time at work today so that you have wiggle room to cope with disputes and unexpected delays. People are not particularly cooperative today; therefore, do not push them. Work with what you’ve got and make the best of it

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid squabbles with kids and romantic partners, especially about money or how to handle shared possessions. This is still a touchy time for everyone, which means wise people will be calm and patient to make their lives easier. You are wise, aren’t you?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s easy to get off on the wrong foot with partners and close friends today because the moon is opposite your sign at odds with Mercury. Knowing this ahead of time, you can skirt dicey situations and make sure that you don’t press anyone’s buttons. Then you both benefit!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Though you feel impatient or irritable, be considerate when talking to co-workers and customers today. Actually, the entire world is irritable, which is why a kind word is especially important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Parents should be patient with their kids today because they will be trying. (That phrase makes one wonder what they will be “trying” to do?) Your response can either make things better or worse, and you know this. Be kind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do what you can to promote peace at home and within your family today because it’s easy to be at odds with others. Family relationships are so long-term that it’s to everyone’s advantage to get along. That’s why they say, “Go along to get along” (instead of “Buzz off!”).