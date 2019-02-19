Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a productive day at work because you’re in a sensible frame of mind. Furthermore, you are charming and diplomatic, especially with bosses and supervisors, which allows you to work with ease. This afternoon will be lighter with the potential of new discovery!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a good day to make future travel plans or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or anything to do with higher education. If you’re involved with teaching children, this is also a solid day. This afternoon you’ll feel richer!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Family discussions will go well today, especially this morning because you are focused and you have a lot of common sense. You might see ways to use shared property or the wealth of others to benefit everyone. As the day progresses, you feel more social and ready to par-tay!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Benefits will come to you today through your willing acceptance of duty. You won’t mind this because you want things to be practical and orderly today. In fact, you will put your own comforts second to getting the job done. By the afternoon, things might change because now — you want to relax!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your moneymaking ideas this morning because you are solid, sensible and prudent. If shopping, you will buy practical, long-lasting items. (Do note the time restrictions of the Moon Alert above.) Caution about going financially overboard this afternoon.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, dancing with six planets! Basically, your creative urges will flow today both in practical ways as well as intuitive, inventive ways. It’s also a marvelous day to socialize and enjoy sports functions and playful times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Research will go well today because you will prefer to work behind the scenes or work by yourself to get the most done. Lately, you have been in a practical frame of mind, which has allowed you to organize your life better. This is a good thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with someone older or more experienced will benefit you today, especially this morning. They might have advice for you. Nevertheless, be careful about financial matters this afternoon because you might be tempted to go overboard. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Personal details about your private life seem to be public today. Fortunately, people are admiring you because they see you as solid, dependable and conscientious. Admittedly, later in the day, they might also see you as a party animal. Oh well — work hard, play hard!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy studying this morning and learning something new. You have a solid, practical approach to matters like publishing and the media or anything to do with medicine and the law. Trust yourself on this. In the afternoon, things shift. Time to relax!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a good day to discuss shared resources and the wealth of others. You might also explore avenues in taxes, debt and inheritances. However, be cautious later in the day (check the Moon Alert) because you might give away the farm! Not good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions with partners and close friends will be practical and sensible this morning. They will also be pleasant and polite, which is why you will get a lot done. Be careful in the afternoon because your financial judgment is off. Be aware of this if you are making recommendations or suggesting ideas to bosses.