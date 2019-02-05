Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Usually you are popular with friends, clubs, groups and organizations; however, today you feel different. You want to pull in a little and avoid the craziness of everything around you. Smart! Seek out some quiet, private time to chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important today. You might feel protective towards this person or she might feel protective and supportive to you? Whatever happens will be mutually beneficial, which is a good thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today personal details about your private life are public. This could be because you have an argument with someone in a public place. (Many of us have had moments of hissing at someone in a restaurant, while trying to maintain our cool, especially talking to a 4-year-old.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re bored with the same old, same old today. You want adventure, stimulation and a chance to learn something new! Get out of your rut even if it is as minor as taking a different route to or from work. Visit an ethnic restaurant. Go somewhere you’ve never been before.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day to take care of loose details with banking, inheritances, debt or insurance. Get these things out of the way so you can feel freer to do what is more important. When we procrastinate about little things, they drag us down because our mind can only handle so much. They’re like mental static.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for two days every month. When this occurs, it means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. You have to compromise, accommodate and be cooperative. Easy peasy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Do something that helps you feel better organized. Take 10 minutes to de-clutter some area of your life: your glove box, the back seat of your car, your medicine cabinet or that stack of magazines and newspapers on your coffee table. Do something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you want to put pleasure before work because you want to have some fun! It’s the classic day to play hooky or take a long lunch. Enjoy socializing with others, especially children. Sports events, romantic dates and coffee klatches or time at Happy Hour will appeal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A conversation with a female family member (probably Mom) could be significant today. Many of you will cocoon at home today because you need some downtime and privacy or a chance to cool your heels all by yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are curious and inquisitive today, which is why you are interested in a variety of things going on around you. In turn, when you talk to others, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty news. You don’t want to waste time on frivolous chitchat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money, cash flow, earnings and your possessions will be a focus today. You might feel possessive about something that you own, which is why you don’t want anyone else to use it or borrow it. We all feel like this from time to time about something (like lending your car to anyone you have given birth to).

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional. However it also attracts some energy to you, including good luck! You can test out this theory by asking the universe for a favor today. It might be granted! Who knew?