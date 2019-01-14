Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel sensible and thrifty about your money. This is why if you are shopping, you will confine your purchases to practical, long-lasting items. No ostrich feather boas — not today. Trust your moneymaking ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn. This is why you feel sensible and aware of your duties. Not only are you aware of your duties and obligations, you are willing to fulfill them. (Is there a Girl Scout badge for this?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be thorough and careful if doing research today. You won’t overlook details. Furthermore, you will be patient and not rush things. This influence will help you to check details regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone older or more experienced (quite likely, a female) might have good counsel for you today. This person might influence you or help you to set future goals. (Never turn down the possibility of a hot tip.) Discussions with partners and close friends will focus on practical matters.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be productive at work today because you are in a practical frame of mind. This means you are concerned with common-sense decisions and everyday matters that affect everyone. You might also take this approach to matters related to your own health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It will be easy to study subjects today or finish writing a paper or book because you are willing to put your comforts second to getting the job done. Yes, the job comes first. This is also an excellent day to wade through details and forms regarding long-distance travel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will be productive and practical today because people are concerned with everyday matters. In fact, someone in the family who is older or in a position of authority might have some worthwhile ideas. Explore how you might get financial support for home repairs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Conversations with partners and close friends will be productive because primarily, they will focus on serious matters. It’s a good day to discuss how to pull together as a team to get something done. You might define your boundaries or delegate duties.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This will be a productive day at work mainly because you want to be productive. You’re in a practical frame of mind and you want to deal with issues in a sensible, orderly way so that you can get them done as soon as possible. Furthermore, you don’t want to overlook anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discussions about how to care for and educate children will be practical and sensible today. This is also a good day to teach children. Likewise, any kind of practice related to the performance arts or music or sports will go well because you have the patience to hone your skills.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A family member, especially someone in a position of authority or someone who is more experienced, will be worth listening to today. When you think about it, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who were gone before you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day for mental work or any kind of work that requires focus, concentration and attention to detail. You won’t mind doing routine tasks that you usually want to avoid. This is because you have a personal sense of self-discipline today. You’re ready to suck it up and get ‘er done!