Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from noon to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For most of this day, the moon is in one of your Money Houses; meanwhile, due to the Moon Alert, it’s a poor day for financial decisions or shopping! In fact, restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment during this window of time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign; however, it’s a Moon Alert. This means you will feel more emotional than usual about things. It also means you should avoid important decisions and major purchases. Ideally, restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For most of today, things are vague and iffy. Expect minor errors and shortages. You might feel like you’re not on the same page as everyone else. Or maybe they’re not on the same page as you? Everything is relative. Cope as best you can (just today).

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a Moon Alert, and the moon is your ruler — nevertheless, this is a lovely day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a female. This conversation might inspire you to change your goals. If so, wait until the Moon Alert is over to make up your mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) People notice you today. Avoid public arguments in elevators. There’s a crazy element at play today because of the Moon Alert. This means you’re creative but things are vague and indecisive. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you want to be somewhere else. You want to get away from all this. Obviously, travel or the chance to escape in a film or a book will please you. Because of the Moon Alert, avoid important legal decisions and anything to do with medicine and money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the moon is in one of your Money Houses; however, it’s a Moon Alert. Do not be tempted to make a decision about shared property, inheritances or insurance. Get your info, but wait until the Moon Alert is over before you act. Capisce?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day for creative discussions with partners or close friends because the Moon Alert is opposite your sign. People will be more candid. However, do not hold them to anything they say today because after the Moon Alert is over – everything changes. Oy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Expect delays, shortages and misunderstandings at work today because of the Moon Alert. It’s not a big thing, but it’s there. Definitely avoid important financial decisions. Just coast. Restrict spending to food, gas and fun diversions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful, creative, playful day! Go with the flow! You’ll find it easy to think outside of the box, which is why you will be full of imaginative, original ideas. Write them down. They might apply to sports, the arts, future vacations or your relations with kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will enjoy cocooning at home today. You might have a heart-to-heart talk with a female family member. Nevertheless, whatever happens, during the time of the Moon Alert, do not shop for anything for home other than food and do not agree to anything important.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the vague, loosey-goosey day because of the Moon Alert. However, your imagination is in overdrive. If you have some original, far-out ideas, write them down! But make promises to no one. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.