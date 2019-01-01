Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you have a strong urge “to get away from all this.” You feel restless because you are seeking something. Travel would be an excellent choice. Even a mental journey through study, books or films will be rewarding. It’s a good day to meet new friends from foreign countries and other cultures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today your emotional experiences are more intense than usual. You might feel possessive about a piece of property or something that is familiar and important to you. You might want something that belongs to someone else. “My precious!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which draws your attention to your most personal relationships. This is why loved ones and partners will be more important to you than usual, and if you have conflict with someone, you will be more emotional! Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It will make you happy to do something to get better organized today. Anything. You might also find that you have to put your own emotional considerations second to the needs or wants of someone else today. (You can do this.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in a fellow Fire sign, which is good news for you. Nice fit! In romance, you will experience greater emotional depth. (Be still my beating heart.) Relations with female friends will improve. Because your nurturing instincts are aroused, you will feel protective to others. You need to be free to be yourself!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day to cocoon at home or be by yourself in a private place because you need refuge and comfort from the demands of your busy world. Memories of your childhood might bubble to the surface of your mind. “I won’t put my tongue on my sled again.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you trust your heart over your brain. This is why you will have a gut level of communication with others. This is also why you want to talk about something real and not superficial details about the weather or idle chitchat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to emotionally identify with something that you own today, which is why you won’t give it away or lend it to anyone. In discussions with someone, you might have to defend yourself about something, perhaps your opinions or tastes. (Like what’s with that?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the moon is in your sign, which increases your need to belong to friends and loved ones. You want to feel there are special people in your world. However, you might also be more demanding than usual. (It happens.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you are tempted to withdraw and keep to yourself because it feels more comfortable. Relations with others, especially females, might be challenging. Plus, you don’t feel much like socializing. (We all have days like this.) No biggie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your emotional contact with others is important to you today. You might feel protective to a friend or you might attract someone who needs this support. Because your focus is so strongly on friendships today, you might even be jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your private and personal life seem to be on public display for some reason today. Let’s hope the posse isn’t after you. Avoid public arguments in elevators! A discussion with a boss will be important; however, do not blur the lines between personal and professional.