Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Remember that the sun is at the top of your chart, and this is the only time all year this occurs. This symbolizes that you are in a flattering spotlight, which makes bosses, parents and VIPs admire you. Obviously, you can use this to your advantage! Ya think?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel and a chance to discover new things appeals to you now because you want to do anything that broadens your experience of the world. You want to see new places, meet new faces and learn new ideas! Give yourself a chance to do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re full of passionate energy now that is sexual but also “possessive” or jealous. It’s easy to fall into the trap of keeping score. This is why you might be jealous of someone else’s wealth. But what’s the point of that? Someone always has “more” because there’s no end to better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) With the sun opposite your sign, your focus on close friendships and partnerships is fine-tuned. This is why this is the best time of the year to learn more about your style of relating to those who are closest to you. It also means you need more rest and more sleep.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s totally appropriate to wonder how you should manage your life more effectively. Not only do you want to be productive, you want to be productive with the least amount of effort. You want to work smart. Natch!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re in a playful mood, which is why it’s important to give yourself permission to do your own thing. Get out and have a good time! Enjoy the company of children. Romantic relationships are more lighthearted. Relax and just be yourself!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grab every chance to cocoon at home, because right now you’re focused on your personal life, your family and perhaps a parent. Home repairs might also require your attention. Certainly, family discussions are taking place. This is where you need to be.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Accept the fact that your daily world is accelerating now because of the increasing demands of short trips, errands, tasks, conversations with others and time spent with siblings, neighbors and relatives. Yes, you have a lot on your plate! In addition, you might be studying and reading more than usual.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a good time to reflect upon your values and what really matters. This is because you are more focused on money and property at this time. When you think of your possessions, do they serve your needs or do you serve theirs? Sometimes what we own is an albatross. Aagghh,

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Remember to use this time to recharge your energies for the coming year. Take advantage of the fact that you can attract people and favorable circumstances to you because there are four planets in Capricorn right now. Four! Make hay while the sun shines!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Work alone or behind the scenes right now because you need to pull your act together before you take it on the road. Give yourself some time to ponder and contemplate what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Enjoy your increased popularity. Be a good friend to others because, after all, what goes around comes around — and we all want good friends, don’t we? Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback