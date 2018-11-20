Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will love the four weeks ahead because the sun will be in your fellow fire sign. This happens only twice a year (about four months before and after your birthday.) Your energy level will be higher and you will be happier! (Especially if you can blow town and travel somewhere.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Money issues plus details about shared property, mortgages, taxes, debt and inheritances are your focus in the next four weeks. Privately, sex will be hot and you will be passionate! In fact, you will be passionate about everything! Oh yeah.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For the next four weeks, the sun will be opposite your sign, which slightly drains your energy, which is why you will need more sleep. You will also find that your focus on warm friendships and partnerships is more intense. Nevertheless, your ambition is strong plus you’re ready to play! Yeehaw!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will work hard in the next four weeks because you want to manage your life better (or at least, kid yourself that you’re doing the job). And of course, you will! Motivation is everything. Once you are motivated to get better organized, you will. It’s that simple.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Sports, the theater, parties, fun and socializing are your theme for the next four weeks. Enjoy fun activities with children. Indulge your desire to be playful and prankish because you will never again be as young as you are today. Hmmm?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Home, family and your private life are your primary focus for the next four weeks. Enjoy family discussions. You will be pleased with pretty purchases that you make for yourself and loved ones. Do be patient with partners and close friends while Mars is opposite your sign. (Sigh.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The next four weeks will be fast-paced, upbeat and busy! Fortunately, Venus in your sign makes you charming and diplomatic. And attractive! This is the perfect month to buy wardrobe goodies while you schmooze with your admirers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Money is on your mind in the next four weeks, which is why you will think of ways to boost your earnings. Give this a lot of thought because the fact is, you will boost your earnings in the coming year! Believe in your ability to do this because it’s a fact. I would never kid you about this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, and this will boost your energy and give you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year! Expect to attract people and favorable circumstances to you. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your personal year is ending as your birthday approaches, which means you can use the next four weeks to plan and make goals for what you want for your year ahead. Set goals with deadlines if you want specific results. Definitely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will be more popular than usual in the next four weeks! Quite likely, you will hang out with younger people, especially younger people from your past. This is also a wonderful window of time to set future goals. Ideas?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart, throwing a flattering spotlight on you. This is why bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. Use this to your advantage and go after what you want!