Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Another fabulous day! Today the moon is in your fellow Fire Sign, urging you to have fun. Make plans for lunch or Happy Hour with friends. Explore sports, outdoor activities, playful activities with children or arts and crafts — anything that turns your crank. This is an excellent day for the hospitality industry and the entertainment world.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A discussion with a female family member might be important today. You might also want to cocoon at home because it feels like the thing to do. Part of you wants to keep a low profile so that you can pull your act together before you take it on the road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you will make decisions with your heart rather than your brain because your gut instincts are strong. In fact, when talking to others you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty and not waste time on superficial details about the weather.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will feel personal about money deals today. In fact, you will feel personal about anything that you own, which is why you might not want to lend anyone anything that is yours. That’s OK, we can all be attached to our possessions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you a bit more emotional than usual. However, it also attracts good luck to you. Because of this little boon, why not ask the universe for a favor just to see what happens? The answer might be yes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today. Perhaps you want to catch your breath? Perhaps you’re working on something that is private? Perhaps you don’t feel particularly sociable? With Mars opposite your sign now, partners seem to be annoying. Grrrr.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A heart-to-heart talk with a friend or someone in a group will be meaningful today. You want to share ideas because you’re toying with the long-term goals and you need more data and input from someone. Why not share your dreams to see what someone says?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Personal details about your private life might be public today. People might be discussing you. This could cause you some concern because you are a private person. However, fear not because whenever people are saying, it’s probably positive! Relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do something different today to shake things up because you want a bit of adventure. Yes, you need a change of scenery! Travel if you can, but if you can’t travel, at least be a tourist in your own city. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Live it up!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have an above average interest in the wealth and resources of others today, perhaps your partner? You might want to know how much someone else earns? Or what their assets are? Then again, you might be thinking about sex.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply means you have to be accommodating, polite and cooperative, which is something you certainly know how to do. Everyone loves an Aquarius!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be concerned about your health today, which is why you will visit a drugstore to buy hygiene items. Others might spend more time or thought related to a pet. In other words, you’re taking care of practical, little, nitty-gritty things today.