Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Every New Moon is a chance for making resolutions, and every New Moon is in a different sign, which means your opportunity for resolutions each month are different. Today’s New Moon urges you to clear up loose details about inheritances, debt, taxes and shared property.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the only New Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s your best chance of the year to think what you can do to improve your closest relationships. After all, there’s always room for improvement. Ideas?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s New Moon is your best chance of the year to think what you can do to improve your health and to improve your job. Ironically, these are both areas where you have already gained considerable improvement! What can you do to top what you have already done?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today’s New Moon is an excellent opportunity for you to do a reality check on your life. Are you getting enough playtime? I’m serious; we are such a work-oriented society, many of us do not have a healthy balance between work vs. play and creative activity. Think about this today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Every New Moon is a chance to make some resolutions. Every New Moon is in a different sign, which means different kinds of resolutions are possible. Today’s New Moon urges you to think about how you can improve your home and your relationship with family members.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) We are gregarious creatures. We need to communicate. We need to go out and see people and we need to be seen. What can you do to improve your everyday communications with others, especially family members? Think about this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today’s New Moon is your best chance of the year to think about how you can improve how you handle your assets, how you handle your money and how you take care of what you own. Obviously, we can all improve in these areas. What ideas do you have?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place. That makes this the best day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask what you can do to improve your appearance. (You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are the philosopher of the zodiac. Today’s New Moon is the perfect time to do a bit of navel-gazing and think about what spiritual ideologies or disciplines are meaningful to you. What guides you when you are in doubt?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Friendships are important to us all. Today’s New Moon is the only New Moon all year that urges you to think about your friendships and what you can do to improve them. Perhaps you can tell a friend how much you appreciate the friendship?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only New Moon that is taking place at the top of your chart is happening. This is your chance to think about your attitude to authority, your attitude to bosses, parents and the police. By nature, you are independent, even rebellious. Something to think about.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) What resolutions can you make to enrich your life through further education or travel? Give yourself some goals so that you can expand your experience of the world. Even if you can only do one thing, what would it be? A trip to where? What kind of course?