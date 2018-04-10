Man hospitalized after eating world’s hottest chili pepper, the Carolina Reaper

Carolina Reaper — this type of chili pepper is believed to be the hottest in the world. | AP

A previously healthy man was hospitalized in New York with “thunderclap headaches” after eating Carolina Reaper chili peppers, the hottest peppers in the world, according to a medical journal.

The 34-year-old man who ate one of the peppers during a contest went to an emergency room with the headaches, according to the report published Monday in BMJ Case Reportss.

This is the first report of anyone showing such symptoms after eating a chili pepper, according to the report.

Thunderclap headaches strike suddenly, peaking within 60 seconds, and can warn of potentially life-threatening conditions.

Doctors at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, New York, found no other neurological symptoms, such as slurred speech or impaired vision, according to the report.

The man was diagnosed with reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome, which happens when blood vessels to the brain tighten. RVS, a rare condition, typically is associated with specific medications or illicit drugs, such as cocaine and amphetamines — not hot peppers.