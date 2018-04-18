Researchers look to Chicago families to help trace the roots of autism

Natalie Patterson and her 9-year-old son, Austir, who has been diagnosed with autism. | PATTERSON FAMILY PHOTO

Chicago researchers are spearheading efforts to find the complex biological underpinnings of autism — a brain disorder that affects one in 68 American children.

The work, aimed at developing drugs and other targeted, personalized treatments, is underway at the same time as World Autism Month (April) boosts awareness of the challenges faced by people on the autism spectrum.

“By knowing more about the brain biology connected with genetics of each child with autism, we hope to develop a treatment that works specifically for [each] child,” said Peter Penzes, a psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor who heads the new Center of Autism and Neurodevelopment at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. The center launched on Jan. 12.

Genetic testing for autism in infants could help start treatments much earlier, making them more effective. Penzes said he believes it’s possible within 10 years.

“A lot of the drugs being used now don’t cure the disease,” Penzes said. “They just treat symptoms like aggression or sleep problems. They are just used by trial and error.”

The gene mutations responsible for autism can only be uncovered if large-enough numbers of families affected by autism submit saliva samples for testing.

As it turns out, Chicagoans will play a big role in collecting the data to map out autism’s genetic base.

That’s because Rush University Medical Center is partnering with the privately funded, New York-based Simons Foundation to sign up families to do the genetic testing. The initiative, called the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge, or SPARK, aims to recruit 50,000 people with autism and their biological family members to get tested.

The goal is to figure out the root causes of autism to inform future research, said Josh Beeson and Holly Lechniak, Rush’s SPARK research coordinators.

In the Chicago area, people who qualify can fill out an online registration at www.sparkforautism.org/rush and get a saliva test kit in a prepaid-return box, or email spark@rush.edu to schedule a time to get the test at one of two Rush University Medical Center clinics.

The researchers at Rush are among over 100 analyzing the genomes at 40 research institutions in nine countries.

New treatments would cheer parents such as a Lincoln Park dad who says he has struggled with his eldest son’s autism diagnosis as he mourned that the two would never play football in the yard, engage in a spontaneous conversation or go on an unplanned vacation.

“The best recommendation I can give [other parents] is acceptance, and that was very hard for me,” said Nick Patterson, a real estate brokerage owner.

Patterson, 38, credits his wife, Natalie, with being “like a Zen Buddhist master” in dealing with their 9-year-old son Austir’s behavior, which is defined as high functioning because of his amazing learning and memorization skills. Austir mastered complex multiplication tables and could name all 50 states, their capitals and every country in Africa at age 3.

Yet he chose not to speak to anyone other than his parents.

“He doesn’t talk. When he does, he talks about one subject at a time. Now, it’s Minecraft [the videogame],” Nick Patterson said. “He eats only dry cereal, red peppers and Chicken Nuggets at McDonald’s. That’s all he will eat. Discipline doesn’t register.”

Austir declared one day that he would no longer be called Austin, his given name, and he has refused to have his photo taken, resulting in the family holiday card showing Austir with a hat over his head.

“The biggest issue is that, every time I talk to people, they say, ‘He looks like a normal kid.’ He’s quite a handsome guy. Yet the way he perceives the world, he makes up rules about life that don’t make sense.”

The Pattersons sought to give Austir the recommended three days a week of the most common treatment, called Applied Behavior Analysis. But a shortage of specialists to provide the 25 hours a week of one-on-one therapy led them to put Austir in a private school with both a staff therapist and outside therapists who come in during school hours.

The shortage of pediatric neurologists, child and adolescent psychiatrists, and behavioral and development specialty pediatricians often delays children’s diagnosis and treatment for a year and a half or longer, said Dr. Deborah Matek, head of the division of child and adolescent psychiatry at Cook County Health & Hospitals System.

Part of the problem is that a 2013 change in the way autism was diagnosed added children previously deemed cognitively impaired to the category, she said.

Yet, despite the growing numbers of kids deemed autistic, families face funding constraints from Medicaid, school districts and insurance companies, said Dr. Eugene Schnitzler, chief of the pediatric neurology division at Loyola University Medical Center.

“The insurance companies, and particularly Medicaid, are very reluctant to [cover] treatment for children younger than 5, even though they may urgently need a prescription drug,” Schnitzler said.

Nick Patterson pays $1,800 a month for health insurance coverage, which requires a $2,000 deductible with no co-pay. But he says he knows that he is fortunate to afford the expenses to ensure timely treatment for his autistic son.

The Pattersons have two other children who don’t fall on the autism spectrum: Carly, 7, and Nate, 3.

Today’s genetics advances could potentially tell people if they are inclined to have an autistic child, but none of the Chicago researchers said that’s their goal.

For Nick Patterson, there’s still room for appreciation and acceptance.

“The gratitude is that [Austir] is very healthy,” Nick said. “He has 10 fingers and 10 toes. He can walk. And he’s real smart. He can do anything, really. It’s just something between his ears he can’t do.”

Sandra Guy is a Chicago-based freelance writer.

RESOURCES

— Autism Speaks advises parents or caregivers to learn the signs of a child’s potential autism, which can include limited or no eye contact by six months of age, no babbling by 12 months, no use of gestures to communicate, such as pointing, reaching or waving, and no words by 16 months.

If you’re concerned, you can use the M-Chat tool (Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers) at AutismSpeaks.org – a questionnaire that you can print out and take to your child’s pediatrician.

Once a child is diagnosed, The Autism Speaks 100 Day Kit for Newly Diagnosed Families of Young Children helps guide families of children ages 4 and younger to make the best use of the 100 days following their child’s diagnosis.

— Autism Speaks offers a searchable list of resources such as camps and activities for children and families affected by autism

— Autism Program-Illinois provides searchable lists of local, state and national resources and programs at www.tap-illinois.org

Other resources:

— ABA Therapy Center — Applied Behavior Analysis and Clinical Counseling

(https://www.autismfamilycenter.com/programs-summer)

— Chicago Children’s Theatre’s Camp Red Kite ¬ A summer arts program tailored specifically to the interests and needs of children on the autism spectrum. (http://chicagochildrenstheatre.org/campredkite)

— The Specialists Guild (http://specialistsguild.org/jobs) is a non-profit social enterprise that works to help people with autism earn a living.

— www.TheSpectrumCareers.com, a project of Autism Speaks and the staffing company Rangam to connect job-seekers with employers.