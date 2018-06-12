Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear fur.
As a raccoon scaled a St. Paul, Minn. skyscraper on Tuesday, social media got wind of it and cheered it on.
The raccoon’s exploits went viral, earning him the
#mprraccoon hashtag.
Minnesota Public Radio reported the raccoon was spotted resting in the Town Square building downtown St. Paul. The station says that after employee made an attempt to rescue the animal, it scrambled onto the 24-UBS Tower, a skyscraper nearby.
Along the way, the raccoon was nicknamed “trash panda.”