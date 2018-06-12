‘Trash Panda’ scaled a Minnesota skyscraper, and everyone loved it

Minnesota Public Radio reported that the raccoon was spotted resting in the Town Square building in downtown St.Paul. Twitter/Ben Johnson

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear fur.

As a raccoon scaled a St. Paul, Minn. skyscraper on Tuesday, social media got wind of it and cheered it on.



The raccoon’s exploits went viral, earning him the # mprraccoon hashtag.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Me hitting refresh to see if there's any new news on the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/t3MNIjxcuG — Jean (@minnesotahungry) June 12, 2018

Minnesota Public Radio reported the raccoon was spotted resting in the Town Square building downtown St. Paul. The station says that after employee made an attempt to rescue the animal, it scrambled onto the 24-UBS Tower, a skyscraper nearby.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

Well, it's out of the frying pan, into the fire for the #mprraccoon. Building maintenance got the animal off the 7th Street ledge and now it's 5 stories up the office tower next door. @mprnews Photo via @efrostee pic.twitter.com/8Anq9CStQK — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Along the way, the raccoon was nicknamed “trash panda.”