Friday, July 19, 2024

Lisa Mascaro

President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for Biden to reconsider his election bid.
DNC 2024
Biden's campaign chair says he's staying in the race, Casten, Garcia ask president to drop out
Six more Democratic members of Congress called on Biden to drop out, making the total now 28.
