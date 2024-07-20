1 dead, 3 hurt after CTA bus crash in Little Village

One person has died and three more were hospitalized after a CTA bus was involved in a crash in Little Village Saturday morning, police said.

An 18-year-old man was driving a sedan when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the bus in the 4000 block of West 26th Street around 4 a.m., according to Chicago police. The bus then hit a building after being hit by the car.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The driver was initially listed in serious condition and later pronounced dead. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was listed in good condition.

Two women who were on the bus, ages 52 and 38, were also hospitalized. The older woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition and the younger woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No citations have been issued in the crash.