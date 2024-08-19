Delegates gather downtown, protesters prep in Union Park as the DNC kicks off: Live updates
Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and others spoke before the Illinois delegation this morning. Meanwhile, protesters in Union Park are preparing for a large-scale march toward the United Center.
Chicago’s top cop called Sunday’s peaceful downtown protests a model for rallies yet to come as the Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday.
But one of the week’s biggest demonstrations is set to kick off soon, with organizers and City Hall still apparently at odds over the route for the parade.
Months of preparation by state and local leaders are being put to the test as the DNC kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center on Monday.
The larger protest set to begin at noon in Union Park follows months of litigation between the organizers and City Hall. Hatem Abudayyeh, one of its lead organizers, said they’re still hoping a parade planned at 2 p.m. can follow a longer route than has so far been approved.
The protests are playing out as tens of thousands of journalists and delegates arrive in the city for the convention. Monday’s speakers are expected to include President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
- President Joe Biden is set to take the stage tonight for a prime-time keynote address with tributes from Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.
- What is expected to be one of the largest protests of the convention kicks off at noon in Union Park, with the march set for 2 p.m. More protests are planned throughout the week.
Activist Leslie Angeline, 67, said she was born on Chicago’s North Side but hasn’t been back in 43 years. Angeline noted that she drove here from Northern California to encourage Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, to push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.
Angeline said she has recently traveled the globe calling for a ceasefire, advocating on Capitol Hill and working with a coalition in Europe that’s fighting against the Israeli blockade of Gaza. She said she’s praying that the current ceasefire talks result in a pause in fighting.
“My heart is beyond broken,” said Angeline, who works with the anti-war nonprofit Code Pink: Women for Peace.
“The United States is a partner in this genocide, and we need it to end.”
Angeline said she was “born into activism,” noting that her father was involved in the civil rights movement and protested in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
Unlike those violent demonstrations, Angeline said she expects Monday’s protest to remain peaceful. “I’m a pacifist, I’m totally nonviolent. So I will not participate in anything that’s violent,” she added.
Hours before the gavel was set to drop Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Chicago’s West Loop was quiet as a library.
Bookstore owner Mary Collopy Mollman had put a red-white-and-blue sign outside her place, Madison Street Books, saying “Welcome to Chicago DNC.” She’s offering a 10% discount to shoppers with DNC credentials, but she only gave two discounts Sunday despite expanding her business hours.
“The neighborhood feels quiet,” said Collopy Mollman, who opened at 1127 W. Madison St. on March 16, 2020 and was forced to close two days later when the city declared a COVID-19 emergency. That year was rocky, she said, because she also boarded up the store when people looted businesses during the George Floyd protests.
Her store is about a mile east of the United Center, where the DNC is taking place through Thursday.
Although some West Loop residents have told her they were going to leave town this week because of fears of possible unrest, Collopy Mollman said “it’s business as usual” for her.
“We’re not panicking,” she said. “Part of me feels this is the safest part of the city here in the West Loop right now. We will see.”
We’ve got a small counter-protest with about 20 pro-Israel folks at the southeastern end of the park. They’re holding Israeli flags and standing silently. CPD on bikes have created a barrier.
Gov. JB Pritzker joked on Monday that first lady MK Pritzker will be the one deciding whether he’ll run for a third term.
It’s a question that’s been hurled at the Democratic governor repeatedly since Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, leaving Pritzker’s political future a bit more flexible.
“It seems crazy, but it’s true that when I serve out just the end of this second term, I will be the longest-serving Democratic governor in the history of Illinois,” Pritzker said Monday at the week’s first Illinois delegation breakfast. “I’m not suggesting that I want to try to beat Jim Thompson’s 14-year record.”
“My wife’s not here. I don’t want anybody talking to her about this. But she is my term limit. So if all of you want to talk to her, convince her one way or another, by the way, you’re welcome to do that.”
Thompson, a Republican, served as governor from 1977-91. There are no term limits in the state.
Top Illinois Democrats, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, are urging him to keep running.
Pritzker, who along with Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, helped secure Chicago’s bid for the convention, welcomed delegates and elected officials at the Royal Sonesta Hotel — then he jetted off to the second of eight speaking roles at neighboring delegation breakfasts. Mayor Brandon Johnson did not attend the breakfast, with Welch blaming his busy schedule.
Welch said a third Pritzker term would mean “stability and continued progress.”
“We would continue to move Illinois forward,” the Hillside Democrat said. “I have had an opportunity to lobby his wife a few times and say, ‘Hey, I’d love for him to go for a third term.’ I think I got a smile and a wink and an OK that he could do that.”
The speculation over Pritzker’s future followed the Illinois DNC delegation’s first breakfast program of the week, which featured New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as keynote speaker.
Omar Younis, co-founder of Jisoor, an Arab and Palestinian youth organizing group, told reporters Monday that protesters are troubled by the “legacy of U.S. military aid” provided to Israel during the war in Gaza that has destroyed homes and displaced more than a million people.
About 1.9 million people across Gaza have been internally displaced, according to the UN.
“My community wakes up to photos and videos of our family and friends decapitated, burned to death, killed by 2,000-pound Israeli bombs dropped on their homes,” he said. “This pain is what drives the people of Chicago out into the streets in the thousands every single weekend.”
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of the Voces de la Frontera immigration advocacy group, said she’s still focused on preventing a second term for former President Donald Trump.
But that “does not mean we do not make demands of the Democratic Party,” she said.
Asked whether protesters worried their demonstrations against a Democratic administration would lead to Trump winning the election, Hatem Abudayyeh, a lead organizer of the march, said “We will not take any responsibility.”
“If they lose this election to Trump, they are responsible only,” he said. “Their policies on Palestine are responsible only.
Responding to a question about whether Trump would be even harsher on Palestinians, Abudayyeh said, “I don’t know how much more harsh it can get than what Omar just described.”
University of Chicago Institute of Politics founding director David Axelrod and The Cook Political Report publisher Amy Walter discussed the presidential race Monday morning at Manny’s Deli.
GS Strategy Group President Greg Strimple joined them to discuss polling numbers and said Kamala Harris is left-of-center and should win suburban women and independents.
But it was Strimple’s comments on Bill Clinton’s 1992 criticism of activist Sister Souljah that stood out. Clinton’s comments put the then-Arkansas governor in the spotlight. Today, a “Sister Souljah moment” is political shorthand for a politician making a public repudiation of someone.
Strimple said crime is a big issue for the GOP, and going to the South Side to take a tough-on-crime stance would be an unexpected Sister Souljah moment.
Police Supt. Larry Snelling said that a protest Sunday evening, the first major protest during convention week, was peaceful and would be a model for the rest of the protests planned with week.
“We’re expecting large protests throughout the city for the rest of the week. We’re prepared for that,” Snelling said. “We hope for the exact same outcome for every protest that everyone gets to express their First Amendment rights.”
Police arrested two people about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue. The 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man both face misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The woman was additionally charged with criminal defacement of property and the man with criminal damage, police said.
Snelling only mentioned the arrest of the woman, who he said “was not inside the march. I’m not going to associate that one individual with the peaceful protest.”
Snelling again offered a stern warning to those who become violent or engage in vandalism. He acknowledged that police recently recovered bricks near Union Park, the starting point for major marches this week, blaming agitators looking to “commit acts of violence” or “escalate a situation.”
“We’re out there to stop that before it starts,” he said. “So we keep an eye out for those types of things. So we’re paying attention to that. And any intel that we get around those situations, we’re proactive to stop them.”
Snelling initially said a protest group would not be allowed to march within the security perimeter, even though the group was awarded a parade permit to do so on a technicality.
“No one will be allowed within the secure perimeter of the DNC. This is a matter of national security. We want to make sure that everyone is safe,” Snelling said.
However, he later appeared to at least partially walk back those comments when he was questioned further.
“I don’t have all of the information on that right now, so I don’t want to give you any bad information. … We know that we have people who will pop up, start to protest,” he said. “Listen, we will handle that the same way that we handle everything else. We don’t want to escalate a situation.
“And if all they want to do is have their voices heard, they’re not disrupting anything, people will have the opportunity to express their First Amendment rights.
Asian American Pacific Islander Democrats got a surprise visit from vice presidential candidate Tim Walz at its caucus meeting on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.
Speeches and panel discussions were interrupted by the former Minnesota governor’s appearance, which was welcomed with delegates rising to their feet and trying to catch a glimpse.
“Let’s wake up and look into the eyes of your children, look across to your neighbors and think, ‘My God, we have a woman president. We have a president. We have a president that looks like America, that represents America, that does what we believe,’” Walz said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents the northwest suburbs, told WBEZ after the caucus meeting that he did not know Walz would be stopping by. He said his former House colleague is the “perfect future vice president. Perhaps his only weakness is that he likes Diet Mountain Dew, which I can’t figure out.”Krishnamoorthi also said despite Illinois being considered a “blue state,” Democrats here are “essential” because they serve as volunteers, donors and activists for battleground states.
He said he has taken “several carloads of volunteers, many of them AAPI volunteers” to knock on doors in Wisconsin, which is considered a battleground state.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth also spoke at the caucus meeting.
“We’re going to tell the story of what happens when you take progressive policies and put them into work, and you when you respect women’s reproductive choice, when you invest in labor unions, when we make sure that we invest in our public schools,” Duckworth said.
“These are all things we’ve done here in Illinois.”
Two Chicagoans — one Palestinian, one Jewish — are running together every morning of the Democratic National Convention, along with a group of friends, to protest the war in Gaza. Anan Abu Taleb is the former mayor of Oak Park. He said he and his running buddy are both grandparents and want to leave the world a better place for future generations. He spoke at their starting point in front of Buckingham Fountain.
“My message to those people who are in power and who can improve the lives for both Israelis and Palestinians. Imagine your grandkids live on both sides of this conflict and do the best you can for those grandkids.”
The DNC cease-fire run along Lake Michigan begins at 7:30 a.m. through Thursday.
Speaking hours before the DNC was set to officially kick off, Mayor Brandon Johnson sidestepped a recent report by Mother Jones in which he calls Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocidal.”
Johnson said Chicago’s City Council was one of the first major cities to condemn the terrorism and call for a cease-fire resolution.
“You can condemn terrorism and call for peace,” Johnson said.
“It’s actually very customary within our tradition here in Chicago. Dr. [Martin Luther] King called for that. People across America called for that, for the immediate release of hostages, the end of these acts of terror and the end to this war. And I will continue to stand by that position because it is the moral position,” he said.
The route for the March on DNC remains up in the air three hours before marchers are expected to step off.
Hatem Abudayyeh, one of the lead march organizers, said he still hopes to take the longer, 2.4-mile route they originally requested.
The city granted their permit to march within “sight and sound” of the United Center, but restricted them to a 1.1-mile route that begins at Union Park and follows Washington west to Hermitage, then north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then concludes at Union Park.
But the march’s organizers argued the turns onto Hermitage and Maypole would cause a logjam and slow the march down. They’ve instead requested a 2.4-mile-long route that continues west on Washington to Oakley or Western.
“We are not going to stop until we step off the stage and get that extra mile we need,” Abudayyeh said during the morning news conference.
Several states are represented at Monday’s march, Abudayyeh said during a separate news conference on Sunday.
Buses filled with protestors arrived from Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
“This is a national mobilization,” he said
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., cracked wise for the crowd at this morning’s Illinois delegation breakfast with a series of “dad jokes” revolving around cats, a reference to Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past criticism of the U.S. being run by so-called “childless cat ladies.”
“Now I happen to be part of those childless cat people in America,” Booker said as the crowd laughed. “I see some others in this room. You are all cat-tastic. You are all clawsome. These dad jokes are purrrrr-fect.”
“What do you call a guy like me with no kids and still tells dad jokes? You call him a faux-paw,” he said as the room groaned. “Oh, the pain in this room is palpable!”
Vice President Kamala Harris’ top deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, at a morning briefing announced a partial list of speakers for the Democratic National Convention tonight.
In addition to speakers we already know, like President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, the 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Mayor Brandon Johnson, a source tells the Sun-Times that Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is also speaking around 6:30 p.m.
Tonight’s speaker lineup will also include, per Fulks:
- United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain
- U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
- U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas
- U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
- U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia
- U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
- U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland
Plus “everyday Americans” who, Fulks said, will talk about their experiences with abortion since the end of Roe v. Wade, ending federal abortion rights.
Ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest starting at noon, organizers said democrats have “aided and abetted” a “genocide,” citing Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Hatem Abudayyeh, a lead organizer of the March on the DNC, called Israeli attacks on Gaza “the Vietnam War of our generation” and said the place to be Monday was at the Union Park demonstrations, not inside the United Center.
“All the top democrats are complicit,” Abudayyeh told a massive crowd of reporters and cameras gathered for a news conference.
“They are responsible. We will hold them accountable. Make no mistake, Joe Biden could tap off that stream of money immediately,” he said.
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that while she initially needed time “to grieve” President Joe Biden’s term, fellow Democrats will “give him all the flowers” onstage Monday night at the DNC.
Speaking to reporters after the Illinois delegation’s breakfast program, Duckworth said she had spoken with an “energized” Biden last week, who previously brushed aside her emotional response to withdrawal from the presidential race, according to Duckworth.
“He said, ‘No, this is about getting the work done. I want to get off the phone and go achieve a peace deal in Gaza. He was energized on Friday when I saw him. He is about getting his agenda across the finish line on the time that he has left,” Duckworth said.
She compared it to “what George Washington did: he’s stepping away from the halls of power for the good of the nation.”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Daily Show” — filming in tow for the DNC — have announced their guest lineups for the week.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus are scheduled to for Colbert’s Monday night show.
“Late Show” will broadcast from the Auditorium Theatre downtown, where former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries plan to join Colbert on Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will join Colbert for Wednesday’s show — and Chatham native Chance the Rapper will perform.
No guests have been announced yet for Thursday’s “Late Show” broadcast, which will follow the acceptance speech by presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Colbert already has been taping segments for this week’s broadcasts. A tweet from the notorious Lincoln Park meat stand the Wieners Circle says the former Chicagoan came by for a bit set to air Monday.
“The Daily Show” will broadcast from the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Lakeview, with a rotating cast of hosts that will include Jon Stewart.
Stewart will host a live show Thursday night after the convention closes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Daily Show” guests include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday; Rep. Lauren Underwood on Tuesday and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Crowds have started to arrive at Union Park in Chicago this morning ahead of what’s expected to be one of the largest protests in the city this week.
The March on the DNC rally at Union Park is expected to start with a press conference at 10 a.m, followed by a rally at 12 p.m. and then the 2 p.m. march. The specific route for the march has been at the heart of a legal dispute between organizers and the city. It’s expected they’ll march toward the United Center.
In Union Park today, a stage is up that reads “Stand with Palestine! End U.S. aid to Israel!” Smaller text points to other issues:
- “Money for jobs, school, healthcare, housing and environment. Not for war!”
- “Immigrant rights and legalization for all!”
- “Justice, Peace and Equality!”
- “Stop police crimes! Community control of the police now!”
- “Defend LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights!”
- “Defend the right to Unionize and Strike!”
Speaking to Illinois delegates during a breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in the Loop, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker praised Democrats for throwing “one hell of party.”
“Now it’s our turn on history’s stage. Let us tell a story over the next 80 days that we did what it took to get across the finish line.”
Other speakers have included a who’s who of IL Dems and First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz: https://t.co/2powcgxvQ2 pic.twitter.com/mi6WDn5thQ
Two protesters were arrested Sunday in the Loop during the first DNC-related demonstration, according to Chicago police.
The two, a 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were arrested about 8 p.m. in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. Both face misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The woman was additionally charged with criminal defacement of property and the man with criminal damage, police said.
Sunday’s protest began with a march that stepped off at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. It continued south to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park, which appeared in iconic photos from the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago in 1968
It was organized by a coalition of groups to not only demand an end to the Israel-Hamas war, but to advocate for reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.
President Joe Biden is set to arrive at Soldier Field Monday, where he’ll be greeted by Sens Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Retired AFL-CIO president Terry O’Sullivan brought the Illinois delegation to its feet with an aggressive roasting of former President Donald Trump, whom O’Sullivan deemed a “sexist, racist, lying son of a b - - - -.”
“We have to kick his a - - off and win. We have to kick his a - - all the way back to Mar-a-Lago,” O’Sullivan said during a delegates breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in the Loop.
Sen. Dick Durbin will speak at the Democratic National Convention tonight, the Sun-Times has learned.
Monday’s speaker lineup is also set to include Mayor Brandon Johnson, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
More than 1,000 nurses at UI Health on the Near West Side went on strike Monday over safety, staffing and better pay, as the Democratic National Convention kicked off blocks away at the United Center.
UI Health is one of the busiest hospitals in the city and likely would be one of the main hospitals where people would seek medical care should they get sick or injured at the convention. Now the hospital is staffed with temporary nurses.
A Cook County judge last week ruled that some critical care nurses will be required to work, such as those who treat patients in the intensive care or labor and delivery units.
But the majority of nurses at the hospital and clinics could be on strike for up to a week, unless they come to an agreement with UI Health administrators, said Sarah Hurd, an organizer with the Illinois Nurses Association, the union representing the nurses.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., spoke before the Illinois delegation this morning and called on them to get voters to the polls.
Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is a special speaker at the Illinois Democratic delegation’s breakfast. Walz rallied attendees at the “first period” of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Royal Sonesta in downtown Chicago as she introduced her roots as an educator – and the Nebraska classroom where she and Tim Walz met. “Education can be transformative,” Walz said, saying it was the first value the couple learned they shared.
“He believes in his very core so strongly that every child deserves a chance to get ahead,” Walz said of her husband after recounting how he helped a student struggling in the classroom.
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch salutes the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the state delegation’s breakfast.
Jackson was feted yesterday during a tribute hosted at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s convention at the organization’s Kenwood headquarters.
“The reason Kamala Harris is going to be nominated starts right in this building,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said during the tribute. “It starts right with this man. It has been a long journey, but the one that brought us this far, was Jesse Louis Jackson.”
Illinois Dems’ three-pronged breakfast balloon strategy: Coconut tree (nodding to Kamala Harris’ oft-memed anecdote), American flag and a Chicago flag speckled with logos of the city’s sports teams (though the Sky and Red Stars have been spurned).
Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing the Illinois delegation.
Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver remarks at 6 p.m. Monday at the Democratic National Convention.
“We are in Chicago, and the first order of business after we do our business is to have our mayor welcome us to the city of Chicago,” Minyon Moore, DNC committee chair, told the Sun-Times.
Here’s a preview of the mayor’s address:
- The core elements: The welcome; a pivot to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, a former teacher like Johnson; and the mayor’s personal background.
- The mayor will “put Chicago in the context of recent Democratic politics by shouting out some familiar names. He’ll also connect his experience to the ticket, as a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago and also as a former social studies teacher.”
- And he’ll wrap up with, of course, a call to elect Harris.
This will be Johnson’s first speech to a mega audience. His packed schedule includes speaking to delegations from Kansas, Alabama and likely more.
Greetings from the Royal Sonesta, where Illinois delegates are dining on eggs, bacon and potatoes before the first of their morning programs this convention week. Featured speakers today include Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
reporting from Michigan Avenue
Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police, including Supt. Larry Snelling.
Sunday’s march could help set the tone for protests that are expected to continue as the DNC gets underway Monday at McCormick Place and the United Center. The group Sunday was expected to march south from Michigan and Wacker to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park.