Delegates gather downtown, protesters prep in Union Park as the DNC kicks off: Live updates

12:49 PM

Snelling deems Sunday protest a model for DNC demonstrations

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said that a protest Sunday evening, the first major protest during convention week, was peaceful and would be a model for the rest of the protests planned with week.

“We’re expecting large protests throughout the city for the rest of the week. We’re prepared for that,” Snelling said. “We hope for the exact same outcome for every protest that everyone gets to express their First Amendment rights.”

Police arrested two people about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue. The 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man both face misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The woman was additionally charged with criminal defacement of property and the man with criminal damage, police said.

Snelling only mentioned the arrest of the woman, who he said “was not inside the march. I’m not going to associate that one individual with the peaceful protest.”

Snelling again offered a stern warning to those who become violent or engage in vandalism. He acknowledged that police recently recovered bricks near Union Park, the starting point for major marches this week, blaming agitators looking to “commit acts of violence” or “escalate a situation.”

“We’re out there to stop that before it starts,” he said. “So we keep an eye out for those types of things. So we’re paying attention to that. And any intel that we get around those situations, we’re proactive to stop them.”

Snelling initially said a protest group would not be allowed to march within the security perimeter, even though the group was awarded a parade permit to do so on a technicality.

“No one will be allowed within the secure perimeter of the DNC. This is a matter of national security. We want to make sure that everyone is safe,” Snelling said.

However, he later appeared to at least partially walk back those comments when he was questioned further.

“I don’t have all of the information on that right now, so I don’t want to give you any bad information. … We know that we have people who will pop up, start to protest,” he said. “Listen, we will handle that the same way that we handle everything else. We don’t want to escalate a situation.

“And if all they want to do is have their voices heard, they’re not disrupting anything, people will have the opportunity to express their First Amendment rights.

