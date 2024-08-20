Obama, Pritzker and Duckworth speaking in night 2 of DNC: Live updates
Illinois political heavy hitters headline tonight’s speeches at the United Center, protesters expected to demonstrate outside of the Israeli consulate later today, and everything you need to know about the DNC in Chicago.
Democrats gave a celebratory send-off on Monday to President Joe Biden, whose 45-minute speech at the United Center was interrupted by repeated chants of “Thank you, Joe” and “We love Joe.”
He was joined on stage at the end by his 2020 running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, now the party’s presidential nominee, giving delegates a look at the party’s past, and its future.
Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, more of the party’s past, and possible future, will be on display, with a lineup heavy on Illinois political firepower.
Gov. JB Pritzker, who was instrumental in landing the convention for Chicago, is addressing the convention. Pritzker was on the short list to be Harris’ running mate, a job that eventually went to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but still harbors presidential ambitions of his own. And at his age, on the Biden scale, he still has plenty of time.
Also speaking on Tuesday will be U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who has gained some prominence in the chamber fighting for the rights of mothers. She is the first senator to give birth while in office.
Duckworth also was briefly among the names bandied about as a vice presidential contender.
Finally, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama also are scheduled to speak. While the popular Obama has served his maximum allowable two terms in the White House, there are always plenty of pundits wondering if Michelle Obama might run someday, despite her constant insistence that she has no intention of doing so.
Outside the United Center, things may be quieter on the protest front than they were on Monday, when a crowd of thousands gathered in Union Park before marching around the area near the arena’s security perimeter, with some protesters briefly breaching some of the perimeter fencing.
Besides a gathering of Chicago firefighters protesting the lack of progress in contract talks with the city, and the lineup of speakers slated for the stage the city set up in Park 578, the only other scheduled protest is a “Shut down the DNC for Gaza” rally at 7 p.m. outside the Israeli consulate, 500 W. Madison St.
- Recap of DNC Day 1: President Biden closed out the night, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance and Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed Democrats to “the greatest city in the world.”
- Protests largely peaceful: The protesters so far defied fears that the city would relive 1968 violence.
- DNC-related events: Don’t have a DNC credential? Here’s a list of events you can attend, some of them free.
- Getting around: Here’s a look at traffic disruptions and other protests planned.
- Trump allies antagonize Dems: Two of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters parachuted into Chicago for the DNC, using the event as an opportunity to antagonize liberals.
- Update on cleared homeless camp: Before the DNC came to town, Chicago’s most visible homeless encampment was cleared. Now a wrought-iron fence lines the patch of land.
Two of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters have parachuted into Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, using the nominating event in an attempt to antagonize liberals.
Charlie Kirk, a Chicago-area native and co-founder of Turning Point USA, sparred with a conventioneer inside the United Center, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be anointed as Democrats’ presidential candidate.
Meanwhile, Republican operative Jack Posobiec donned a traditional Middle Eastern headdress Monday while questioning demonstrators at Union Park about abortion.
The MAGA darlings both posted their exploits to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that has become a bastion for conservative figures since Elon Musk took it over in 2022. Kirk and Posobiec didn’t respond to interview requests.
Oh say, did you hear Stephen Colbert’s Chicago-style national anthem?
When the first of this week’s four Chicago “Late Show” episodes finally hit the air Monday night around midnight — delayed because the convention ran long — the hour kicked off with an elaborate music video paying tribute to Chicago’s greatest traditions (or, some might say, hoariest cliches). It began:
Oh say can you see
Hot Italian dipped beef?
Following the reference-packed song routine, Colbert had on guests Hillary Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, who declared “I love this town” and plugged her Wednesday panel discussion with eight Democratic women governors.
Clinton, meanwhile, bragged that she has “a huge number of friends who still would never put ketchup on a hot dog.”
The protesters who hit Chicago’s streets during the Democratic National Convention’s first 24 hours have been lively, passionate and mostly peaceful — and so far defied fears that the city would relive violence etched in so many memories since 1968.
Not only that, but few complaints surfaced about Chicago police officers, despite the department’s long and troubled history with city residents, and protest groups in particular.
Rather, many months of planning by both sides appear to have allowed people to strongly advocate for their causes, whether it be the war in Gaza, caring for the poor and unhoused, or reproductive or LGBTQ+ rights. But the convention is far from over, and the city isn’t out of the woods yet.
In fact, one hold-your-breath moment Monday produced jarring images of police lining the streets outside the United Center, where President Joe Biden was getting ready to speak. Dozens of people breached an outer security perimeter, prompting a tense standoff with police. Reporters witnessed multiple people being detained by police, but a CPD spokesperson couldn’t say how many people were arrested.
Chicago’s largest police union said two officers were injured.
The incident lasted about 30 minutes, and the inner perimeter around the United Center was never breached. Police Supt. Larry Snelling stressed that he did not connect the intruders with the larger group marching near the arena.
“What I’m not going to do is associate the group that stayed behind and breached the fence with their planned protest,” Snelling said. “There were peaceful people in the crowd. There were people who just wanted to have their voices heard. But again, when you have people who infiltrate a crowd and they want to commit acts of violence [and] vandalism, we’re going to stop them.”
The 2024 Democratic National Convention is in full swing in Chicago.
Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime time speeches on the second night of the convention.
The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.
The night’s main events will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago.
Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel and website. The DNC is also livestreaming today’s events at demconvention.com/watch/.