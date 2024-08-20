Obama, Pritzker and Duckworth speaking in night 2 of DNC: Live updates

Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Joe Biden at the end of the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday.

Democrats gave a celebratory send-off on Monday to President Joe Biden, whose 45-minute speech at the United Center was interrupted by repeated chants of “Thank you, Joe” and “We love Joe.”

He was joined on stage at the end by his 2020 running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, now the party’s presidential nominee, giving delegates a look at the party’s past, and its future.

Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, more of the party’s past, and possible future, will be on display, with a lineup heavy on Illinois political firepower.

Gov. JB Pritzker, who was instrumental in landing the convention for Chicago, is addressing the convention. Pritzker was on the short list to be Harris’ running mate, a job that eventually went to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but still harbors presidential ambitions of his own. And at his age, on the Biden scale, he still has plenty of time.

Also speaking on Tuesday will be U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who has gained some prominence in the chamber fighting for the rights of mothers. She is the first senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth also was briefly among the names bandied about as a vice presidential contender.

Finally, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama also are scheduled to speak. While the popular Obama has served his maximum allowable two terms in the White House, there are always plenty of pundits wondering if Michelle Obama might run someday, despite her constant insistence that she has no intention of doing so.

Outside the United Center, things may be quieter on the protest front than they were on Monday, when a crowd of thousands gathered in Union Park before marching around the area near the arena’s security perimeter, with some protesters briefly breaching some of the perimeter fencing.

Besides a gathering of Chicago firefighters protesting the lack of progress in contract talks with the city, and the lineup of speakers slated for the stage the city set up in Park 578, the only other scheduled protest is a “Shut down the DNC for Gaza” rally at 7 p.m. outside the Israeli consulate, 500 W. Madison St.

