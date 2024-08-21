After night of mass arrests, Bill Clinton and Tim Walz to speak on Day 3 of the DNC: Live updates
The two-term former commander and chief and the Minnesota governor have tough acts to follow, coming after Barack and Michelle Obama both slammed Donald Trump and praised Kamala Harris. But a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Israeli consulate Tuesday night threatened to overshadow the festivities.
A pro-Palestinian protest outside the Israeli consulate downtown threatened to overshadow the mostly peaceful celebrations at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, when a violent scrum led to dozens of arrests. The demonstration stood in stark contrast to the mostly peaceful protests held on Sunday and Monday.
The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said that at least 72 people had been arrested as of midnight. Among them were at least two journalists, according to the guild.
But the Democrats’ parade of presidents will continue on Wednesday, as Bill Clinton takes the stage at the convention.
The two-term former commander-in-chief will appear two days after his wife, Hillary Clinton, received a rousing reception from her hometown crowd.
Bill Clinton, for once, isn’t the main event. That honor goes to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, scheduled to address delegates as he formally accepts the party’s nomination for vice president.
They all have a tough act to follow, coming after the power couple of Michelle and Barack Obama, who both spoke on Tuesday, slamming Donald Trump while praising Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presidential nominee.
There’s plenty happening Wednesday before the evening festivities get going at the United Center.
Besides the usual breakfast gatherings of state delegations, there’s a 3 p.m. meeting downtown of female governors who will hear from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Northwestern University grad who went on to a career in Hollywood, during which she played the vice president (and eventually president) in the show “Veep.”
Another protest over the war in Gaza also is planned today. The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine gathers in Union Park at 4 p.m., with plans to march toward the United Center.
A similar protest over the war, held outside the Israeli consulate Tuesday night, led to a confrontation with police officers. Dozens of protesters were detained.
Obamas’ big night: Barack and Michelle Obama delivered speeches to rapturous applause Tuesday night, with each giving powerful, passionate support to Kamala Harris’ candidacy. “America is ready for a better story,” Barack Obama said. “We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”
Protestors arrested: Protests near the United Center boiled over Tuesday night as law enforcement arrested a sizable amount of people near Madison Street. While a law enforcement source said eight people had been arrested as of 9:08 p.m. last night, a Sun-Times photographer saw more than two dozen protestors get detained, and the National Lawyers Guild says the number of arrests is over 70.
Colbert quiets crowd: Protestors also made their voices heard during the live taping of “The Late Show” when Stephen Colbert asked Pelosi questions about the war in Gaza. At one point, after Pelosi said “Israel has a right to defend itself” and called for a two-state solution, Colbert quieted outbursts from the crowd by replying, “Please don’t interrupt my guest.”
Chicago’s heated demonstrations over the war in Gaza spilled into the Auditorium Theatre late Tuesday as protesters attempted to interrupt Stephen Colbert’s interview with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
As crowd outbursts were heard during Pelosi’s comments on a live episode of CBS’ “The Late Show,” Colbert calmly acknowledged the disruption and promised the audience that Israel and Palestine would be discussed soon and went to commercial.
As Pelosi gave a diplomatic answer on the U.S role in the war, yelling continued from the crowd. “As you can see from the continuing protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people,” Colbert said.
Keeping his composure, Colbert pressed Pelosi on what he was hearing from the protesters. Pelosi said the U.S. shouldn’t supply Israel with weapons to kill people in Gaza, but added that “Israel has a right to defend itself” and called for a two-state solution.
Those replies led to more outbursts from the crowd, which Colbert tried to quiet by asking, “Please don’t interrupt my guest.”
Watch the interview below.
Chicago’s run of peaceful rallies outside the Democratic National Convention came to an end Tuesday night when a group of protesters marched into a line of police, setting off a violent scrum on Madison Street outside one of the city’s major commuter rail stations.
The protesters walked directly into a large group of police officials, four officers deep, around 7:30 p.m. The officers began to push them the other way and yelled, “Move back, move back.” Scuffles began to break out, and officers wearing helmets moved into the crowd.
A police supervisor eventually declared it an “unlawful assembly.”
A Chicago Sun-Times photographer witnessed police detain more than two dozen people throughout the night. A law enforcement source said eight people had been arrested as of 9:08 p.m. They were being transported to the Area 3 police headquarters at Belmont and Western avenues, where a defunct courtroom is being used to streamline mass arrest cases.
The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said that at least 72 people had been arrested as of midnight. Among them were at least two journalists, according to the guild.
Alexis Oiler, 32, said her partner was arrested on suspicion of failure to disperse, but she said he had been shouting at police officers from behind a tape line where police had instructed them to move.
“Police had been giving orders to disperse the whole time we were down there,” said Oiler, who is visiting Chicago from Ohio.
“I think Chicago wasted a lot of taxpayer dollars over-policing the city for the DNC, and if nothing happened, then I guess it looks like a waste of money.”
It’s veep night in the United Center.
On the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.
The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.
Views at home can watch on the C-SPAN live stream above, or on their YouTube channel or website.
Kamala Harris is set to take the stage Thursday night to accept the Democratic nomination for president.