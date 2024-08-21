After night of mass arrests, Bill Clinton and Tim Walz to speak on Day 3 of the DNC: Live updates

Former President Bill Clinton greets staff and volunteers in the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

A pro-Palestinian protest outside the Israeli consulate downtown threatened to overshadow the mostly peaceful celebrations at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, when a violent scrum led to dozens of arrests. The demonstration stood in stark contrast to the mostly peaceful protests held on Sunday and Monday.

The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said that at least 72 people had been arrested as of midnight. Among them were at least two journalists, according to the guild.

But the Democrats’ parade of presidents will continue on Wednesday, as Bill Clinton takes the stage at the convention.

The two-term former commander-in-chief will appear two days after his wife, Hillary Clinton, received a rousing reception from her hometown crowd.

Bill Clinton, for once, isn’t the main event. That honor goes to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, scheduled to address delegates as he formally accepts the party’s nomination for vice president.

They all have a tough act to follow, coming after the power couple of Michelle and Barack Obama, who both spoke on Tuesday, slamming Donald Trump while praising Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presidential nominee.

There’s plenty happening Wednesday before the evening festivities get going at the United Center.

Besides the usual breakfast gatherings of state delegations, there’s a 3 p.m. meeting downtown of female governors who will hear from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Northwestern University grad who went on to a career in Hollywood, during which she played the vice president (and eventually president) in the show “Veep.”

Another protest over the war in Gaza also is planned today. The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine gathers in Union Park at 4 p.m., with plans to march toward the United Center.

A similar protest over the war, held outside the Israeli consulate Tuesday night, led to a confrontation with police officers. Dozens of protesters were detained.

