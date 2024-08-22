Kamala Harris addresses the nation tonight at the DNC in Chicago: Live updates

Tonight, Vice President Kamala Harris will formally address the nation as the Democratic presidential nominee, just four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out. From memes to tense moments with police and protesters, the star-studded convention that generated punchy clips now flooding social media feeds has been building to this moment.

Last night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, drew on that part of his persona in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. He talked about what he learned as a coach, and a member of his former state championship team came on stage before he spoke.

“I haven’t given a lot of big speeches like this. But I have given a lot of pep talks,” Walz told the United Center crowd. “It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball.”

The convention had run behind schedule all week, and Wednesday was no exception, with Walz starting his remarks about 10:20 p.m. Chicago time. But his remarks were relatively brief and to the point, and he wrapped up in under 25 minutes.

Before Walz, delegates also heard from former President Bill Clinton, and former Chicago talk show host/media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey. John Legend and Sheila E. covered Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” and Stevie Wonder also performed.

Outside the arena, protests were more muted than the night before, with a march that began and ended in Union Park with little in the way of conflict with police. But one protest was right at the arena door, as a group of uncommitted delegates staged a sit-in to demand that a Palestinian American speaker be allowed to address the convention, a request that, as of late Wednesday, was being refused.

