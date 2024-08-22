Kamala Harris addresses the nation tonight at the DNC in Chicago: Live updates
Tonight, Vice President Harris speaks to the people on the final night of the DNC. This comes after a week of protests, star-studded surprise guests and meme-able moments.
Tonight, Vice President Kamala Harris will formally address the nation as the Democratic presidential nominee, just four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out. From memes to tense moments with police and protesters, the star-studded convention that generated punchy clips now flooding social media feeds has been building to this moment.
Last night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, drew on that part of his persona in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. He talked about what he learned as a coach, and a member of his former state championship team came on stage before he spoke.
“I haven’t given a lot of big speeches like this. But I have given a lot of pep talks,” Walz told the United Center crowd. “It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball.”
The convention had run behind schedule all week, and Wednesday was no exception, with Walz starting his remarks about 10:20 p.m. Chicago time. But his remarks were relatively brief and to the point, and he wrapped up in under 25 minutes.
Before Walz, delegates also heard from former President Bill Clinton, and former Chicago talk show host/media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey. John Legend and Sheila E. covered Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” and Stevie Wonder also performed.
Outside the arena, protests were more muted than the night before, with a march that began and ended in Union Park with little in the way of conflict with police. But one protest was right at the arena door, as a group of uncommitted delegates staged a sit-in to demand that a Palestinian American speaker be allowed to address the convention, a request that, as of late Wednesday, was being refused.
Kamala in the spotlight: Harris will deliver her nomination acceptance speech to close out the convention
Oprah Winfrey returned to Chicago last night to support the Democrats, call for the election of Kamala Harris, and sneak in a little jab at GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance.
While discussing the importance of unity and recognizing what bonds us as neighbors, Winfrey noted that, “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted.
“No, we just try to do the best we can to save them,” she said. “And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to get that cat out, too.”
The last comment, a reference to Vance lamenting last month that the country is now ran by “childless cat ladies,” got a roar from the crowd.
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, who ran the city the last time the Democratic National Convention was here, made a rare public appearance Wednesday evening in the South Loop, at an event organized by the City Club of Chicago.
The City Club barred reporters from the reception at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, but non-members of the civic-affairs group could get in — for $125 a ticket.
On his way into the event, Daley said he thought the DNC was going “really well,” but he declined further comment.
Daley has stayed out of politics since retiring in 2011, after a record 22-year run on City Hall’s 5th floor.
Attendees at the event included some top aides from his time at City Hall, including John Dunn, as well as 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins and former charter school executive Juan Rangel.
Daley, 82, was escorted into the event by former advisor Dan Gibbons, who became the City Club’s CEO last year, after the group’s longtime leader, lobbyist Jay Doherty, became ensnared in a Springfield corruption scandal.
Stephen Colbert turned over some of his Wednesday “Late Show” to another personality — a hot dog vendor played by Stephen Colbert.
The host revived a character named Donnie Franks, last seen at Wrigley Field during the Cubs’ run to the World Series in 2016. In aviator sunglasses, a shaggy wig and a goatee, Colbert roamed the field and stands selling Vienna Beef.
In Wednesday’s segment at the United Center (taped Sunday, in full view of various journalists and organizers), Donnie brought not just wieners but also ill-conceived political merch.
He got a primary primer from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, drank Old Style with James Carville and quizzed Gov. JB Pritzker (always game for talk-show tomfoolery) about his encased meat habits.
“Terrorists are gonna blow up the bean unless you have ketchup on a hot dog,” he asked in a thick Chicago accent. “Do you eat ketchup on a hot dog?”
“Mustard only,” the governor replied.
Said Donnie, “That’s the right answer.”
During his third night broadcasting live from the Auditorium Theatre, Colbert also had a multi-segment (and uninterrupted) conversation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and welcomed Chance the Rapper, who performed as Chicago artist Tyrue “Slang” Jones drew murals behind him.
It’s the night the entire Democratic National Convention leads up to — Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president.
Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech from the United Center on the fourth, and final, night of the convention.
The night’s main programming is set to begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.
Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel or website.