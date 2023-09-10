Bears vs. Packers live updates for the 2023 season opener

02:18 PM

Packers fans enjoy the tailgate time, too

Plenty of Packers fan were dispersed among the revelers at the McCormick stop tailgate Sunday afternoon. Bears fan Mike Rhode lamented the Bears’ poor run last season with his friend, John Ernst, a Packers fan from Milwaukee.

“Last year was super disappointing,” Rhode says. “It’s only going up.”

On a positive note, the Bears’ dismal record gave them first dibs in the draft, he said. The resulting picks bolstered their roster this year.

With the late-game start of 3:25 p.m., fans enjoyed a few more hours with family and friends before sauntering over to Soldier Field.

“You’ve got all day out here,” Rhode said.

Bears fans Cindy Mawk and Greg Reece came from central Indiana to Sunday’s tailgate on Cermak, where they’ve been going for three years.

They used to tailgate near 31st Street Beach, but they sought a different spot after city rules limited official tailgates near the stadium to four hours before games.

Reece, from Indianapolis, says, “When they lose, it’s a longer ride home.” Some also became fast friends before the game, even overcoming the Bears-Packers rivalry.

“Just ‘cause we’re rivals doesn’t mean we can’t be friendly,” says Payton Chlewicki, who made friends with Packers fan Sue Johnke. Chlewicki wasn’t shy about her team’s poor performance last season.

“Pretty bad? You mean terrible,” she says. She hopes Justin Fields throws the ball more and just hopes for winning record. “I’ll be glad if they go .500,” she says.