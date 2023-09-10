Bears vs. Packers live updates for the 2023 season opener
The Sun-Times’ coverage of the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Packers.
Another season of NFL football is upon us as the Bears face the Packers in a Week 1 showdown at home. It’s an exciting day that thankfully features much more pleasant weather than last year’s rain-drenched season opener against the 49ers.
Fans will be flocking to Soldier Field to see how Justin Fields, armed with a series of new weapons on offense, looks in his third year under center. The Packers, meanwhile, will be turning to Jordan Love, whose training camp performance elicited positive responses.
Below, check out gameday coverage from the Sun-Times as another Bears campaign kicks off.
- Start time: The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX 32.
- Weather: A beautiful day for football with partly sunny skies and a high around 74.
- Injury report: TE Robert Tonyan questionable as of Saturday
- Predictions: How optimistic is our Bears crew about today?
Plenty of Packers fan were dispersed among the revelers at the McCormick stop tailgate Sunday afternoon. Bears fan Mike Rhode lamented the Bears’ poor run last season with his friend, John Ernst, a Packers fan from Milwaukee.
“Last year was super disappointing,” Rhode says. “It’s only going up.”
On a positive note, the Bears’ dismal record gave them first dibs in the draft, he said. The resulting picks bolstered their roster this year.
With the late-game start of 3:25 p.m., fans enjoyed a few more hours with family and friends before sauntering over to Soldier Field.
“You’ve got all day out here,” Rhode said.
Bears fans Cindy Mawk and Greg Reece came from central Indiana to Sunday’s tailgate on Cermak, where they’ve been going for three years.
They used to tailgate near 31st Street Beach, but they sought a different spot after city rules limited official tailgates near the stadium to four hours before games.
Reece, from Indianapolis, says, “When they lose, it’s a longer ride home.” Some also became fast friends before the game, even overcoming the Bears-Packers rivalry.
“Just ‘cause we’re rivals doesn’t mean we can’t be friendly,” says Payton Chlewicki, who made friends with Packers fan Sue Johnke. Chlewicki wasn’t shy about her team’s poor performance last season.
“Pretty bad? You mean terrible,” she says. She hopes Justin Fields throws the ball more and just hopes for winning record. “I’ll be glad if they go .500,” she says.
Despite the Bears’ dismal last season, fans came out in droves to tailgate before Sunday’s season opener against the Packers at Soldier Field.
“Bears all the way,” said Lisa Regan, who took a train with her husband from Mokena to tailgate before Sunday’s game.
She says the Bears’ 3-14 record last year “wasn’t that bad” considering they lost by only a few points in several games. This season, though? “We have high hopes, but we’re not holding our breath,” she says.
Regan was among hundreds of Bears and Packers fans attending a tailgate on Cermak Avenue near the Green Line’s McCormick Place stop.
The smell of grilling beef filled the air as kids and adults playing corn hole and music blasted from loud speakers.
“Tailgating is a passion,” said Tim Shanley, who organized the tailgate and runs the Chicago Bears Tailgating Club.
Shanley has flown from Austin, Texas, for the last 15 years to run tailgates and attend almost every Bears game.
Shanley says tailgaters came out in droves on account of “a trifecta”: good weather, a season opener, and a game against the rival Packers.