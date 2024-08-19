DNC kicks off in Chicago amid protests; Biden to speak tonight: Live updates

Chicago will become the center of the political universe Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicks off at United Center and McCormick Place.

President Joe Biden is set to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, while protesters have promised to take over the streets near the United Center, as Chicago becomes the center of the political universe Monday.

Months of preparation by state and local leaders will be put to the test as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center. Gov. JB Pritzker — who helped land the city its 26th political convention — says Chicago is prepared, both inside and outside the arena.

Chicagoans hope he’s right, whether they’re attending the big event or just trying to live their lives.

The DNC brings the Democrats’ heaviest hitters to town, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in addition to Biden and Harris.

That’ll mean road closures, heavy security and protests. A march against the Israel-Hamas war is set to kick off from Union Park at 2 p.m. Monday, after a noon rally.

Marchers are supposed to travel west on Washington to Hermitage, north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then back to Union Park. But organizers have been at odds with City Hall over the length of the route.

Hundreds marched Sunday from Michigan and Wacker south to the Gen. John Logan Monument in Grant Park for a protest centering on reproductive rights, in addition to the war. But police officers far outnumbered the protesters, with Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling among those on the street.

Biden, long the target of protesters’ ire, will deliver the convention’s keynote speech Monday.

