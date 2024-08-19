DNC kicks off in Chicago amid protests; Biden to speak tonight: Live updates
Months of preparation by state and local leaders will be put to the test as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center.
President Joe Biden is set to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, while protesters have promised to take over the streets near the United Center, as Chicago becomes the center of the political universe Monday.
Months of preparation by state and local leaders will be put to the test as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center. Gov. JB Pritzker — who helped land the city its 26th political convention — says Chicago is prepared, both inside and outside the arena.
Chicagoans hope he’s right, whether they’re attending the big event or just trying to live their lives.
The DNC brings the Democrats’ heaviest hitters to town, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in addition to Biden and Harris.
That’ll mean road closures, heavy security and protests. A march against the Israel-Hamas war is set to kick off from Union Park at 2 p.m. Monday, after a noon rally.
Marchers are supposed to travel west on Washington to Hermitage, north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then back to Union Park. But organizers have been at odds with City Hall over the length of the route.
Hundreds marched Sunday from Michigan and Wacker south to the Gen. John Logan Monument in Grant Park for a protest centering on reproductive rights, in addition to the war. But police officers far outnumbered the protesters, with Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling among those on the street.
Biden, long the target of protesters’ ire, will deliver the convention’s keynote speech Monday.
- What is expected to be one of the largest protests of the convention kicks off at 2 p.m. in Union Park.
- President Joe Biden is set to take the stage tonight for a prime-time keynote address with tributes from Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., spoke before the Illinois delegation this morning and called on them to get voters to the polls.
“We need to make sure all the coconuts get out there and vote,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth tells delegates.https://t.co/X3TQZkPvYT pic.twitter.com/Bc9zwtLOfE— Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) August 19, 2024
Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is a special speaker at the Illinois Democratic delegation’s breakfast. Walz rallied attendees at the “first period” of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Royal Sonesta in downtown Chicago as she introduced her roots as an educator – and the Nebraska classroom where she and Tim Walz met. “Education can be transformative,” Walz said, saying it was the first value the couple learned they shared.
“He believes in his very core so strongly that every child deserves a chance to get ahead,” Walz said of her husband after recounting how he helped a student struggling in the classroom.
Gwen Walz stops by the Illinois breakfast: "I wear a lot of different shoes. I wear my mom shoes. I’m a sister. I'm a friend. I’m a retired military spouse. Right now I’m the First Lady of Minnesota, which is a pretty good gig. And for so much of my life, I’ve been an educator." pic.twitter.com/gpEJqvuRaX— Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) August 19, 2024
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch salutes the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the state delegation’s breakfast.
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch salutes the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the state delegation’s breakfast.— Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) August 19, 2024
Jackson will be honored onstage tonight at the DNC. More: https://t.co/tFtweXjTdG pic.twitter.com/8iND6SOAEz
Jackson was feted yesterday during a tribute hosted at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s convention at the organization’s Kenwood headquarters.
“The reason Kamala Harris is going to be nominated starts right in this building,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said during the tribute. “It starts right with this man. It has been a long journey, but the one that brought us this far, was Jesse Louis Jackson.”
Illinois Dems’ three-pronged breakfast balloon strategy: Coconut tree (nodding to Kamala Harris’ oft-memed anecdote), American flag and a Chicago flag speckled with logos of the city’s sports teams (though the Sky and Red Stars have been spurned).
Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing the Illinois delegation.
Gov. JB Pritzker kicking off the Illinois delegation breakfast: "In just 78 days we will get to say the two words that we’ve ben waiting 248 years to say: Madam President." Pritzker is speaking at eight other breakfasts this week. pic.twitter.com/c124niaF8I— Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) August 19, 2024
Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver remarks at 6 p.m. Monday at the Democratic National Convention.
“We are in Chicago, and the first order of business after we do our business is to have our mayor welcome us to the city of Chicago,” Minyon Moore, DNC committee chair, told the Sun-Times.
Here’s a preview of the mayor’s address:
- The core elements: The welcome; a pivot to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, a former teacher like Johnson; and the mayor’s personal background.
- The mayor will “put Chicago in the context of recent Democratic politics by shouting out some familiar names. He’ll also connect his experience to the ticket, as a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago and also as a former social studies teacher.”
- And he’ll wrap up with, of course, a call to elect Harris.
This will be Johnson’s first speech to a mega audience. His packed schedule includes speaking to delegations from Kansas, Alabama and likely more.
Greetings from the Royal Sonesta, where Illinois delegates are dining on eggs, bacon and potatoes before the first of their morning programs this convention week. Featured speakers today include Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police, including Supt. Larry Snelling.
Sunday’s march could help set the tone for protests that are expected to continue as the DNC gets underway Monday at McCormick Place and the United Center. The group Sunday was expected to march south from Michigan and Wacker to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park.