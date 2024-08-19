Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
DNC 2024
Live

DNC kicks off in Chicago amid protests; Biden to speak tonight: Live updates

Months of preparation by state and local leaders will be put to the test as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center.

Last Updated: August 19, 2024 08:13 AM
By WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times staff | August 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM
The stage at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Chicago will become the center of the political universe Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicks off at United Center and McCormick Place.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

President Joe Biden is set to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, while protesters have promised to take over the streets near the United Center, as Chicago becomes the center of the political universe Monday.

Months of preparation by state and local leaders will be put to the test as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off at McCormick Place and the United Center. Gov. JB Pritzker — who helped land the city its 26th political convention — says Chicago is prepared, both inside and outside the arena.

Chicagoans hope he’s right, whether they’re attending the big event or just trying to live their lives.

The DNC brings the Democrats’ heaviest hitters to town, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in addition to Biden and Harris.

That’ll mean road closures, heavy security and protests. A march against the Israel-Hamas war is set to kick off from Union Park at 2 p.m. Monday, after a noon rally.

Marchers are supposed to travel west on Washington to Hermitage, north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then back to Union Park. But organizers have been at odds with City Hall over the length of the route.

Hundreds marched Sunday from Michigan and Wacker south to the Gen. John Logan Monument in Grant Park for a protest centering on reproductive rights, in addition to the war. But police officers far outnumbered the protesters, with Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling among those on the street.

Biden, long the target of protesters’ ire, will deliver the convention’s keynote speech Monday.

Be sure to follow Tina Sfondeles, Lynn Sweet and Mitchell Armentrout for news from inside the convention today. And keep an eye on Sophie Sherry, Mary Norkol, David Struett, Kaitlin Washburn, Nader Issa, Emmanuel Camarillo, Brett Chase and Andy Grimm for news from the field.

What you need to know
09:58 AM August 19, 2024
Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on ‘all the coconuts’ to get out and vote
By Mitchell Armentrout

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., spoke before the Illinois delegation this morning and called on them to get voters to the polls.
09:41 AM August 19, 2024
Gwen Walz, the First Lady of Minnesota, arrives
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ

Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is a special speaker at the Illinois Democratic delegation’s breakfast. Walz rallied attendees at the “first period” of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Royal Sonesta in downtown Chicago as she introduced her roots as an educator – and the Nebraska classroom where she and Tim Walz met. “Education can be transformative,” Walz said, saying it was the first value the couple learned they shared.

“He believes in his very core so strongly that every child deserves a chance to get ahead,” Walz said of her husband after recounting how he helped a student struggling in the classroom.
09:40 AM August 19, 2024
Rev. Jesse Jackson receives honors from Illinois delegates
By Mitchell Armentrout

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch salutes the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the state delegation’s breakfast.

Jackson was feted yesterday during a tribute hosted at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s convention at the organization’s Kenwood headquarters.

“The reason Kamala Harris is going to be nominated starts right in this building,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said during the tribute. “It starts right with this man. It has been a long journey, but the one that brought us this far, was Jesse Louis Jackson.”
09:20 AM August 19, 2024
Kamala’s coconut tree meme comes to life — in balloon form
By Mitchell Armentrout
IMG_8817.jpg

Illinois Democrats celebrate Kamala Harris with a coconut tree balloon sculpture.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Illinois Dems’ three-pronged breakfast balloon strategy: Coconut tree (nodding to Kamala Harris’ oft-memed anecdote), American flag and a Chicago flag speckled with logos of the city’s sports teams (though the Sky and Red Stars have been spurned).
09:10 AM August 19, 2024
Gov. Pritzker kicks things off

Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing the Illinois delegation.
09:04 AM August 19, 2024
What Mayor Johnson plans to say Monday night
By Lynn Sweet

Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver remarks at 6 p.m. Monday at the Democratic National Convention.

“We are in Chicago, and the first order of business after we do our business is to have our mayor welcome us to the city of Chicago,” Minyon Moore, DNC committee chair, told the Sun-Times.

Here’s a preview of the mayor’s address:

  • The core elements: The welcome; a pivot to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, a former teacher like Johnson; and the mayor’s personal background.
  • The mayor will “put Chicago in the context of recent Democratic politics by shouting out some familiar names. He’ll also connect his experience to the ticket, as a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago and also as a former social studies teacher.”
  • And he’ll wrap up with, of course, a call to elect Harris.

This will be Johnson’s first speech to a mega audience. His packed schedule includes speaking to delegations from Kansas, Alabama and likely more.

08:54 AM August 19, 2024
Delegates settle in for breakfast
By Mitchell Armentrout
IMG_8815.jpg

Illinois delegates sit for breakfast Monday morning before the start of Democratic convention programming.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Greetings from the Royal Sonesta, where Illinois delegates are dining on eggs, bacon and potatoes before the first of their morning programs this convention week. Featured speakers today include Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
08:30 AM August 19, 2024
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
By Emmanuel Camarillo

reporting from Michigan Avenue

Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police, including Supt. Larry Snelling.

Sunday’s march could help set the tone for protests that are expected to continue as the DNC gets underway Monday at McCormick Place and the United Center. The group Sunday was expected to march south from Michigan and Wacker to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park.

DNCPROTEST-081924-18.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-06.jpg
A sticker in protest of Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on a beam as protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-04.jpg
Counter-protesters chant against abortion as other protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-14.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-11.jpg
A protester chants as he pushes and audio cart during a march in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-08.jpg
A protester holds a sign in support of Palestinians during a rally at Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-20.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
7 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-16.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
8 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-12.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
9 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-10.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians rally at Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-09.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestinians rally at Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-05.jpg
Counter-protesters chant against abortion as other protesters in support of Palestinians march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestinians, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
12 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-07.jpg
Police on bikes line up on East Wacker Drive prior to a rally for protesters in support of Palestine march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-13.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestine march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-15.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestine march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
15 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-19.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestine march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
16 of 17
DNCPROTEST-081924-17.jpg
Protesters in support of Palestine march down Michigan Avenue in the loop to protest the DNC and members of the Democratic Party and rally support for Palestine, Sunday, August 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
17 of 17
