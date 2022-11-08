Illinois Election Day 2022: Live updates from across the state

11:30 AM

Pullman couple cites Workers’ Right Amendment for why they came out to vote

Nolan and Nichole Silas, a married couple, said they went to vote at their polling place, the Historic Pullman Foundation building, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment in mind.

The couple, who are both union workers, voiced concern about becoming a “right-to-work” state, listing Indiana and Wisconsin off as examples.

“I think unions are important, especially in a place where if you don’t have someone fighting for your rights, you’re screwed,” Nichole said.

Anthony Etheridge, a lifelong Pullman resident, also came out in support of the amendment. He said the measure was another part of Pullman’s storied labor movement history.

“This is Pullman, workers’ rights is what this community symbolizes,” Etheridge said.

Etheridge said the measure being a constitutional amendment is important because it enshrines the rights beyond the whims of the election cycle.

“You can have local or state policy, but we need to have those rights secured,” Etheridge said. “This gives it a stronger position to ensure workers in the state are getting a fair share.”