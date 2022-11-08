Illinois Election Day 2022: Live updates from across the state
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s latest coverage of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The 2022 United States midterm elections are being held Tuesday, Nov. 8 across the country. In Illinois, important statewide races include governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Many other local races are also on the ballot. Below, read the latest Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.
- First polls close at 7 p.m. local time.
- More than 237,000 Chicagoans voted early or through the mail as of Monday.
- From the CST Editorial Board — It’s Election Day: Make it count.
Nolan and Nichole Silas, a married couple, said they went to vote at their polling place, the Historic Pullman Foundation building, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment in mind.
The couple, who are both union workers, voiced concern about becoming a “right-to-work” state, listing Indiana and Wisconsin off as examples.
“I think unions are important, especially in a place where if you don’t have someone fighting for your rights, you’re screwed,” Nichole said.
Anthony Etheridge, a lifelong Pullman resident, also came out in support of the amendment. He said the measure was another part of Pullman’s storied labor movement history.
“This is Pullman, workers’ rights is what this community symbolizes,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge said the measure being a constitutional amendment is important because it enshrines the rights beyond the whims of the election cycle.
“You can have local or state policy, but we need to have those rights secured,” Etheridge said. “This gives it a stronger position to ensure workers in the state are getting a fair share.”
David Schenkenfelder, an 18-year resident of Mount Prospect, was at Westbrook Elementary School with his wife and 5-year old Golden Retriever Lily just a half hour after polls opened at 6 a.m.
He said they went early both to accommodate later plans and to avoid crowds and politicians at the polls.
“I don’t see anyone out here trying to aim me toward anything, I’m having a nice dog walk,” Schenkenfelder said before feeding Lily some treats. “I vote and I go home… If we had crazy people out here I’d probably walk away.”
For others, election day is a more dedicated ritual.
Deborah Boscoe, a 13-year resident of Park Ridge, said she makes a point to vote on Election Day both because she likes to see her neighbors and because she wants to show what voting means to her.
“I want to demonstrate to people how important it is,” Boscoe said. “I don’t care what’s going on, I take the time out of this day to honor that.”
Boscoe got emotional while exiting her polling place at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, which she said was because of her ability to cast a ballot.
“I’m living the dream,” Boscoe, 53, said through tears. “I get to vote.”