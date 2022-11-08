The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Illinois Election Day 2022: Live updates from across the state

The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s latest coverage of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Last Updated: November 08, 2022 10:06 AM
Published: November 08, 2022 09:47 AM
A voter casts their ballot for the 2022 midterms on Monday at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown Branch.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The 2022 United States midterm elections are being held Tuesday, Nov. 8 across the country. In Illinois, important statewide races include governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Many other local races are also on the ballot. Below, read the latest Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

What you need to know
11:30 AM November 8, 2022
Pullman couple cites Workers’ Right Amendment for why they came out to vote
By Zack Miller

Nolan and Nichole Silas, a married couple, said they went to vote at their polling place, the Historic Pullman Foundation building, with the Workers’ Rights Amendment in mind.

The couple, who are both union workers, voiced concern about becoming a “right-to-work” state, listing Indiana and Wisconsin off as examples.

“I think unions are important, especially in a place where if you don’t have someone fighting for your rights, you’re screwed,” Nichole said.

Anthony Etheridge, a lifelong Pullman resident, also came out in support of the amendment. He said the measure was another part of Pullman’s storied labor movement history.

“This is Pullman, workers’ rights is what this community symbolizes,” Etheridge said.

Etheridge said the measure being a constitutional amendment is important because it enshrines the rights beyond the whims of the election cycle.

“You can have local or state policy, but we need to have those rights secured,” Etheridge said. “This gives it a stronger position to ensure workers in the state are getting a fair share.”

Nolan and Nichole Silas outside the the Historic Pullman Foundation building.

Nolan and Nichole Silas outside the the Historic Pullman Foundation building.

Zack Miller/Sun-Times
10:57 AM November 8, 2022
Suburban voters up early to hit polls: ‘I’m living the dream. I get to vote.’
By Zack Miller

David Schenkenfelder, an 18-year resident of Mount Prospect, was at Westbrook Elementary School with his wife and 5-year old Golden Retriever Lily just a half hour after polls opened at 6 a.m.

He said they went early both to accommodate later plans and to avoid crowds and politicians at the polls.

“I don’t see anyone out here trying to aim me toward anything, I’m having a nice dog walk,” Schenkenfelder said before feeding Lily some treats. “I vote and I go home… If we had crazy people out here I’d probably walk away.”

IMG_9261.jpg

David Schenkenfelder and his dog, Lily.

Zack Miller/Sun-Times

For others, election day is a more dedicated ritual.

Deborah Boscoe, a 13-year resident of Park Ridge, said she makes a point to vote on Election Day both because she likes to see her neighbors and because she wants to show what voting means to her.

“I want to demonstrate to people how important it is,” Boscoe said. “I don’t care what’s going on, I take the time out of this day to honor that.”

Boscoe got emotional while exiting her polling place at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, which she said was because of her ability to cast a ballot.

“I’m living the dream,” Boscoe, 53, said through tears. “I get to vote.”