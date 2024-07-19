Global tech outage causing chaos at O'Hare, other airports: Live updates
Travelers arriving at airports around the world Friday morning saw the “blue screen of death” instead of upcoming arrivals and departures. A global tech outage has affected airports, banks and other important computer systems.
A global computer systems outage related to Microsoft Windows led to widespread issues at airports, banks, hospitals and other businesses Friday morning.
Travelers at airports around the world, including O’Hare Airport, arrived Friday morning to see “blue screens of death” and long lines after what was described as a faulty update was deployed to computers running Microsoft software.
- Airports, banks and other critical computer systems around the world went down Friday. The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the outage is not related to a security incident or cyberattack.
- At O’Hare International Airport, 91 flights had been canceled as of 7:50 a.m. and more than 100 had been delayed, according to FlightAware.
Kay and Larry Light were pulling up to O’Hare around 5:30 a.m. when a friend from Ireland alerted them about the outages.
It didn’t take long for them to see it themselves, noting the airport was “packed” when they arrived and their phones started “exploding” with notifications.
The two were on their way to see their newly engaged daughter in Massachusetts — in addition to a weekend trip going around the Boston coast — and had already booked several hotels and a rental car.
By 8 a.m. they were scrambling to grab seats on standby flights, though they worried about checking their bags and missing the flight as much as they did about rescheduling each night of different hotels.
They also debated whether or not to go through the hassle of security, worrying they’d ultimately end up at home anyways.
“It’s sort of a dilemma, do you go home for the guarantee or wait around for standby,” Larry said.
“For us it stinks,” Kay said. “We’re not flying international, we’re not harmed.”
“It could be a lot worse,” Larry added.
Kay works for Cay Travel Express, a Cary-based travel agency, and Larry formerly worked at IBM as a systems programmer, so they both had experience with what was going on.
“It’s the perfect storm,” Kay said. “It’ll be crazy in the office.”
Kay said she always prints out boarding passes and tends to opt for analog options when it comes to travel because of her worries about her phone crashing, but even still the two were stranded.
Larry, with his tech background, said he wondered how the outage could’ve happened and expanded to a global scale without someone catching it.
“The question is, why are we not fault tolerant against a single issue?” Larry said. “You see the ripple effects, you have to question how it was evaluated and tested. … As long as there are fingers on keyboards, that’s always a positive.”
The global technology outage is also impacting servers at UChicago Medicine.
According to a message sent to staff, the outage caused overnight disconnections to hundreds of UChicago Medicine’s computer systems and servers, mostly those using Windows.
Connections are being restored, and the most critical systems are back online.
Cook County hospitals are unaffected.
At Midway Airport, Volaris airline employees seem to be writing information down instead of using computers.
Passengers told the Sun-Times they’re having problems with airline systems.
One passenger said Volaris is just writing passengers’ info down and that they were told they’d call them when flights are good to go.
Frank Alvarez, a 31-year-old New Jersey resident, had only been at O’Hare for half an hour when he heard the news of several cancellations around 7:30 a.m.
For the time being, his flight was unaffected, but that made him more nervous as someone who already has flight anxiety.
“I haven’t been given a straight answer as to what’s going on,” Alvarez said. “There’s weird anxieties with flying as it is, so the idea that everyone else is grounded but I’m not grounded. … Call it overreaction, I have a gut feeling not to fly this morning.”
It’s his third issue with flights this week, he said.
Weather delayed his flight from Nashville to New Jersey on Sunday — causing them to ground for six hours in Washington, D.C. — and his flight from New Jersey to Chicago was also impacted by weather, extending the flight time to three hours.
“This is three instances in a row, so I’m starting to get a little tired of it,” Alvarez said.
He said he’s trying to get back to his three kids, all under the age of 10, and hates being away from them for long, so he wasn’t keen on staying another night in Chicago.
“Another flight means another night,” Alvarez said. “So I’m trying to weigh my options.”
Loyola University Chicago says it has been impacted by the outage.
According to the university, the outage is affecting multiple university systems, and the university’s Information Technology Services department is working to restore service.
Northwestern Medicine’s computer systems have not been affected by the widespread problems related to Microsoft Windows on Friday morning, an official told the Sun-Times’ Mary Norkol.
Chicagoans are also still able to call for emergency help without any problems, as the city’s Office of Emergency Management says 9-1-1 calls are still occurring without issues.
The skies above the U.S. are usually full of activity with commercial planes flying overhead, but the global tech outage Friday led to major airlines canceling flights across the country.
Watch this 12-hour time lapse of global air traffic data for the three major carriers — American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines — as systems issues forced planes to stay grounded.
12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVe— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 19, 2024
Chicago’s bus and rail services are continuing to operate normally during the tech outage that’s impacting nearby airports and other computer systems.
“Bus and rail services are still running and were not impacted by the Microsoft outage,” the Chicago Transit Authority said in a statement. “Ventra experienced some outage overnight that would have affected customers wanting to add value to via the mobile app and then at the machines as well, but both instances have been resolved and operations are running normally. We will continue to monitor the system for changes.”
It’s not quite as ominous as it sounds, but the “blue screen of death” is still an unfortunate sight for anyone arriving at O’Hare International Airport on Friday morning.
Travelers who got to the airport for early flights instead ran into long lines and numerous issues caused by the global tech outage. Instead of big screens providing them helpful information for their journeys, they saw blank or blue screens indicating software problems.
Sights from O’Hare in Chicago pic.twitter.com/jODOJY0kEH— Sulama Traoré (@sulamatraore) July 19, 2024
Yeah, it’s been a fun morning.— Dede Crimmins (@dedecrim) July 19, 2024
At O’Hare: https://t.co/EkJ9kFknwt pic.twitter.com/Vh1za63FTT
CHAOS: lines wrapping around the Chicago O’Hare airport— E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 19, 2024
Self check kiosks with the blue screen of death
Information screens dead
Do not fly today if you can avoid it - not looking great here on the ground pic.twitter.com/McLGJBDmZL
The infamous blue screen of death. This was taken at O’Hare in Chicago 30 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/oMPfLgAajc— Scott Leavitt (@CLT_Husky) July 19, 2024