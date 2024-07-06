NASCAR Chicago weekend kicks off with The Loop 110: Live updates
Racing returns to Grant Park for the second year on Saturday, starting with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying in the morning.
NASCAR racing back in downtown Chicago.
It’s the second year of the controversial event that has taken over Grant Park and the surrounding streets. NASCAR shortened the set up time for this year’s race in an attempt to minimize the impact on the city, but there are mixed emotions from businesses about the massive event that will dramatically disrupt traffic and normal life in the heart of the city.
A long list of downtown streets have been closed for the race.
This morning, drivers are hitting the street course for the first time for Xfinity Series practice and qualifying — which determines the starting order for this afternoon’s race. Xfinity Series practice was messy, with many red flags and cars crashing. Three drivers will have to switch to backup cars following crashes.
Practice and qualifying starts at 11:30 a.m. for tomorrows Cup Series race, the Grant Park 165.
At 2:30 p.m., Xfinity Series drivers will hit the 2.2-mile street course for 50-lap The Loop 110. The Xfinity Series is a sort of feeder league for the Cup Series, and today’s action will give a preview for tomorrow’s race.
Last year’s Xfinity Series race, shortened by lightning, was won by Cole Custer in the No. 00 Ford. He’ll face stiff competition from some of the best road course drivers in the series, including last year’s Cup Series champion Shane van Gisbergen and Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson.
Today’s other highlight will be a stacked entertainment lineup. In the afternoon, Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy will take the DraftKings Stage on Festival Field following a special 40th anniversary Chicago House Music showcase.
In the evening, the Black Keys and the Chainsmokers are set to take the stage. Last year’s concerts were cut short by weather, but today’s forecast is more optimistic, with mostly sunny skies expected.
We’ve got the latest news, photos and updates below.
Saturday’s schedule
- 9 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice and qualifying
- 11 a.m.: House Music 40 Showcase
- 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice and qualifying
- 1:15 p.m.: Buddy Guy concert
- 2:30 p.m.: The Loop 110
- 5 p.m.: The Black Keys concert
- 8 p.m.: The Chainsmokes concert
Practices, qualifying will be carried live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock. The Loop 110 will be live on NBC.
More info
Sam Mayer in the No. 1 Cheverolet was the fastest car during a Xfinity Series practice this morning that was marred by crashes and spin-outs.
Mayer is one of the Xfinity Series’ best road course drivers with three career wins on road courses. A street course is different than a road course, but twisting, turning road courses are the closest thing on the regular NASCAR schedule to what drivers are facing here in Chicago.
Ahead of qualifying to determine the lineup for this afternoon’s The Loop 110, Mayer says the track is still “sketchy.” Because of the number of crashes during practices, drivers didn’t get to complete many laps and not much rubber has been put down on the track.
Drivers will need to be cautious in qualifying to keep their cars out of the wall but aggressive enough to beat some of the best road course drivers in the Xfinity Series.
Sage Karam is the third Xfinity Series driver to crash out of Xfinity Series practice. He’ll need to switch to a backup car for The Loop 110 this afternoon.
Two other drivers who crashed in Turn 4 will also need to use backup cars. It’s been a messy practice with several yellow flags and cars hitting the wall, despite just being a warm-up for qualifying this morning.
Drivers have been struggling to navigate a tight Turn 4 from DuSable Lake Shore Drive onto Roosevelt Road during the Xfinity Series practice on Saturday morning.
Shane van Gisbergen, who won last year’s Cup Series race, has posted some of the the fastest lap times of practice so far but went into the corner too hard and had to use a runoff.
A big crash collected Justin Allgaier and Alon Day earlier in practice. Sheldon Creed in the No. 18 Toyota also got into the wall in that corner.
In Turn 4, the road surface transitions from asphalt to concrete. Last year, drivers noted how bumpy the transition was.
The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is set to take over downtown this weekend, and with it comes more road closings for motorists to look out for.
City officials announced plans early last month to shut down some streets for the coming event, and dozens of routes already have been closed to allow infrastructure for the race to be set up.
Streets closed this weekend:
- Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive
- Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street
- Northbound Michigan Avenue, from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive
- Southbound Michigan Avenue, from Jackson Drive to 8th Street
- Monroe Street, from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive
- Columbus Drive, from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street
- Roosevelt Road, from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue
- Jackson Drive, from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive
- Balbo Drive, from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive
- Ida B. Wells Drive, from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive
- Congress Circle, from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street
The first big crash of the weekend has already happened during Xfinity Series practice.
Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 Chevrolet slid into the tire barrier in Turn 4 hard before being rear-ended by Alon Day in the No. 45 Chevrolet nearly 30 seconds later, sending Day into the wall.
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 6, 2024
Justin Allgaier crashed and Alon Day hit him while he was stopped nearly 30 seconds later! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/WN8lF32QUB
Allgaier is a native Illinoisian, born in Spaulding and raised in Riverton — as close as we have to a local here in Chicago (even if he lives in Charlotte, North Carolina now).
Day is an Israeli driver and four-time EuroNASCAR champion.
Practice was stopped while the course is cleaned up.
Another angle at this bizarre crash involving Justin Allgaier and Alon Day. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/wX7T2IuZIU— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 6, 2024
Drivers are hitting the NASCAR Chicago Street Course for the first time this weekend.
Xfinity Series drivers, competing in the feeder league for NASCAR’s premier Cup Series, are warming up during a 50-minute practice session before qualifying later this morning.
Already, one driver has spun out during in practice. Kenko Miura, driving the No. 53 Toyota, spun out in a tight left-hand turn.
Sam Mayer has posted the quickest lap of practice so far. Mayer is one of the best full-time Xfinity Series drivers and won three of the eight road course races in the series last season.
This practice is important — 43 cars have entered this afternoon’s The Loop 110, but only 38 cars will start in the race. Five cars will be eliminated in qualifying.
Race cars will once again zoom through downtown for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, a two-day event that kicks off Saturday. And Chicago will be in the spotlight as tens of thousands attend the race with many more watching it on TV.
But there are mixed emotions from businesses about the massive event that will dramatically disrupt traffic and normal life in the heart of the city. Since June, some streets have already closed as infrastructure goes up to transform Michigan Avenue and areas around Grant Park into a high-speed race course and festival.
This year, organizers have worked to apply lessons learned from last year’s debut in Chicago, which was NASCAR’s first street race in its 75-year history.
NASCAR and the city have trimmed course set-up and breakdown time to 19 days from last year’s 25 days, in an effort to minimize disruption to businesses and residents. Mufflers will again dampen noise on stock cars that can get up to speeds of 100 mph.
In addition to physical improvements, boosting the local economy is a big focus at this weekend’s event.
NASCAR is striving to “wrap as much Chicago into the event as possible,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said.