NASCAR Chicago weekend kicks off with The Loop 110: Live updates

The 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend began July 6 with the Xfinity Series practice and qualifying in the morning.

NASCAR racing back in downtown Chicago.

It’s the second year of the controversial event that has taken over Grant Park and the surrounding streets. NASCAR shortened the set up time for this year’s race in an attempt to minimize the impact on the city, but there are mixed emotions from businesses about the massive event that will dramatically disrupt traffic and normal life in the heart of the city.

A long list of downtown streets have been closed for the race.

This morning, drivers are hitting the street course for the first time for Xfinity Series practice and qualifying — which determines the starting order for this afternoon’s race. Xfinity Series practice was messy, with many red flags and cars crashing. Three drivers will have to switch to backup cars following crashes.

Practice and qualifying starts at 11:30 a.m. for tomorrows Cup Series race, the Grant Park 165.

At 2:30 p.m., Xfinity Series drivers will hit the 2.2-mile street course for 50-lap The Loop 110. The Xfinity Series is a sort of feeder league for the Cup Series, and today’s action will give a preview for tomorrow’s race.

Last year’s Xfinity Series race, shortened by lightning, was won by Cole Custer in the No. 00 Ford. He’ll face stiff competition from some of the best road course drivers in the series, including last year’s Cup Series champion Shane van Gisbergen and Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson.

Today’s other highlight will be a stacked entertainment lineup. In the afternoon, Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy will take the DraftKings Stage on Festival Field following a special 40th anniversary Chicago House Music showcase.

In the evening, the Black Keys and the Chainsmokers are set to take the stage. Last year’s concerts were cut short by weather, but today’s forecast is more optimistic, with mostly sunny skies expected.

We’ve got the latest news, photos and updates below.