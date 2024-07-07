NASCAR fans return to downtown Chicago for Cup Series race: Live updates

After taking a photo, Matthew Alvarez, 4, and his mom Alexandra Alvarez walk away from Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 car on the second day of NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend.

NASCAR is back in Grant Park for the second day of the Chicago Street Race and the marquee event — the Grant Park 165.

The controversial event has taken over downtown this weekend for the second year, leading to road closures and mixed reactions from businesses.

Thousands of fans showed up to the track yesterday for their first taste of racing of the weekend and a series of concerts, including blues legend Buddy Guy and the Black Keys. Last year’s Cup Series race was inundated by record-setting rainfall, but fans have enjoyed clear skies and mild temperatures so far this weekend.

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen, who won last year’s Grant Park 220, comes into Sunday the driver to beat.

Van Gisbergen, who is often known just by his initials, won Saturday’s The Loop 110 in a dominating performance. SVG won the pole and started the race at the start of the pack. After a pit stop mid-race shuffled him back, he clawed his way back into the lead at the end of the race to win his third road and street course of the year.

Action at the Chicago Street Race course kicks off this morning with concerts from country music superstars Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban. The green flag for the 75-lap race is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m.

Can anyone beat SVG? Kyle Larson, who comes into the weekend leading the Cup Series driver standings, spent the first stage of yesterday’s race locked in a duel with SVG for the lead. But he wasn’t able to catch SVG after they both made a pit stop and came in third.

Larson won the pole for this afternoon’s race, followed by Ty Gibbs, who placed second yesterday. Gibbs also has a fast car and a strong road course record — SVG, Larson and him dominated during practice yesterday.

Will the race pay off for Chicago? Will fans show up? There are lots of questions yet to be answered this weekend.

We have the latest news and updates from Grant Park below: