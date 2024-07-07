NASCAR fans return to downtown Chicago for Cup Series race: Live updates

Thousands of fans showed up to the track yesterday for their first taste of racing of the weekend and a series of concerts, including blues legend Buddy Guy and the Black Keys. Last year’s Cup Series race was inundated by record-setting rainfall, but fans have enjoyed clear skies and mild temperatures so far this weekend.
New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen, who won last year’s Grant Park 220, comes into Sunday the driver to beat.
Van Gisbergen, who is often known just by his initials, won Saturday’s The Loop 110 in a dominating performance. SVG won the pole and started the race at the start of the pack. After a pit stop mid-race shuffled him back, he clawed his way back into the lead at the end of the race to win his third road and street course of the year.
Action at the Chicago Street Race course kicks off this morning with concerts from country music superstars Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban. The green flag for the 75-lap race is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m.
Can anyone beat SVG? Kyle Larson, who comes into the weekend leading the Cup Series driver standings, spent the first stage of yesterday’s race locked in a duel with SVG for the lead. But he wasn’t able to catch SVG after they both made a pit stop and came in third.
Larson won the pole for this afternoon’s race, followed by Ty Gibbs, who placed second yesterday. Gibbs also has a fast car and a strong road course record — SVG, Larson and him dominated during practice yesterday.
Will the race pay off for Chicago? Will fans show up? There are lots of questions yet to be answered this weekend.
We have the latest news and updates from Grant Park below:
What you need to know
Sunday’s schedule
9 a.m.: Gates open
11:30 a.m.: Lauren Alaina concert
1 p.m.: Keith Urban concert
3:10 p.m.: Driver introductions
3:30 p.m.: Grant Park 165
The Grant Park 165 will be carried live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Coverage begins at 3 p.m.
Entering the 2024 Chicago Street Race, 2023 champion Shane van Gisbergen is entering with a spotlight focused on him. He can’t sneak up on opposing drivers. He’s now the hunted — the champion.
After his victory last season, van Gisbergen’s competitors contacted him for advice. He estimated that 10-15 drivers could compete for the top spot.
He knows he’s the man to beat, but van Gisbergen isn’t approaching the race with any added pressure.
“I’m not putting pressure on myself like, ‘I have to win to get on top next year,’” van Gisbergen said. “But certainly, a good result will help that.”
The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course takes drivers through the heart of downtown. Everyone involved hopes to have a dry weekend of weather after last year’s downpour. Inclement weather ruined the experience and first impression NASCAR could have on Chicagoans during last year’s Chicago Street Race.
A street race is rare and benefitted van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion who became the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win in his first Cup Series start.
Bodie Maddox wandered about the pit wearing a black baseball hat and a blue Folds of Honor shirt. He was mesmerized by the assortment of race cars. He has loved cars since he could crawl. But as he walked toward a specific car, the moment had greater significance.
Bodie and his mother, Alex Maddox, finally laid their eyes on the blue, white and red No. 99 Chevrolet car Daniel Suarez will drive to pay tribute to the Maddox family, who lost the patriarch, Chase Maddox, in February 2018 when he was killed on duty at 26 years old.
For the 2024 Chicago Street Race, Folds of Honor — a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the children and spouses of first responders who died while on duty — teamed up with Jockey International and Trackhouse Racing to honor Chase and his family.
Chase was a police officer in Locust Grove, Georgia, which is about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta. Before becoming a police officer, Maddox spent six years in the Army Reserve.
The Maddoxes are big NASCAR fans. Their surname is on the side of the car, and the family created the artwork on the deck lid. Bodie and Alex traveled from Locust Grove for the Chicago Street Race.
“It just feels good that we’re six years later, and Chase is just as relevant and bringing smiles to people’s faces,” Alex said.
Drivers race during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crews stand for the National Anthem during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A spectator wears ear protectors while watching The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Pit crews work on Anthony Alfredo’s (5) vehicle in Pit Row during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Shane Van Gisbergen (97) and his team pose for photos with the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race trophy, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
A tow truck tows Josh Bilicki’s (92) vehicle near turn 12 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Car number 88, driven by Connor Mosack, races during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Race officials wave the yellow flag at the finish line during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza from Lou Malnati’s at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on Saturday, July 6, 2024, by Buckingham Fountain in the festival center. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Shane Van Gisbergen (97) turns the corner in the lead at Turn One during the last lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times|Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
The Black Keys perform during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times|Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
Shane Van Gisbergen (97) holds the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race trophy, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
The Chainsmokers perform at the Draft Kings stage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Fans dance and sing along to The Chainsmokers as they perform at the Draft Kings stage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Shane Van Gisbergen (97) does burnouts celebrating his win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
A young fan watches on as The Black Keys perform during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times|Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
Jesse Love (2) leads the pack near turn 12 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Cars race during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A fan cheers during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
NASCAR’s first electric race car is on display on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Pit crews with Ryan Sieg (39) change tires and refuel his vehicle during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago street race in Grant Park, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Crews work on car number 26 during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crews prepare for The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Fans watch The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Car number 19, driven by Ty Gibbs, races during The Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the first day of NASCAR, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
10:45 AM July 7, 2024
Last year’s rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It’s time for some NASCAR substance.
There are some sports that do well in inclement weather. Football, for example. Watching players morph into hippos rolling in mud is great fun. You wouldn’t want to watch it regularly, but every now and then it’s enjoyable to live vicariously through people with no concerns about impending laundry issues.
I wouldn’t have put NASCAR in the rain-is-good category. I thought rain would shut down a race the way it does a baseball game and or a golf tournament. But then came last year’s Chicago Street Race, which looked like an Olympic kayak course by the time Mother Nature was done crying. Strike that. She didn’t cry, she sobbed. And I laughed because it was so humorously entertaining. It was like watching clips of Southerners trying to drive in freak snowstorms.
This wasn’t a typical auto race in which crashes happen. This was drivers regularly losing control of their cars because traction, thanks to the wet course, was nonexistent. It was every pratfall by every vaudeville comedian ever. It was great. Noah Gragson hit the tire barriers in Turn 6 three different times because of the slick surface. New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen won the race, which was marred by rain delays and, eventually, the threat of darkness.
“Street tracks are different every year, no matter where you go,” Shane van Gisbergen said. “The burial location is always different, whether inside the curb or on top of it. The track always changes.”
Last year’s race suffered from record-setting rainfall. But fans this year were graced with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s, allowing them to enjoy live music and other entertainment that was rained out last year.
Shane van Gisbergen pulled away from Ty Gibbs on the 48th lap on his way to winning The Loop 110 on Saturday, his third victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He punctuated it by signing a football and punting it into the stands.
The 35-year-old New Zealand native also won the poll for the race, his second in 18 Xfinity races and first at the Chicago Street Race. Van Gisbergen surged past Jesse Love after a late restart with three laps to go.
In Stage 1, van Gisbergen and Kyle Larson battled for the No. 1 spot until van Gisbergen fell behind because of some pit choices. Though a minor setback caused him to fall to the middle of the pack, van Gisbergen said the pit stop prepared him for the rest of the race.
“That was a pretty awesome race,” he said. “My car was really weak. I couldn’t get going at the start. So [after] the restarts and then it takes two or three laps, and [Larson] would always pass me.”