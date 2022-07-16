The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

Pitchfork Music Festival Day 1: The National, Tierra Whack, Dawn Richard, Spiritualized

The three-day festival in Union Park kicked off on a rainy Friday in Chicago.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Pitchfork Music Festival Day 1: The National, Tierra Whack, Dawn Richard, Spiritualized
The National performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park

The National performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The National

The venerable indie rockers had their 2006 performance at Pitchfork Music Festival on the brain as they closed out Night One of this year’s edition. Dedicating a performance of their early days track “Mr. November” to the throwback occasion, it was a moment mired in nostalgia for many in the crowd as 2006 was also the very first year this homegrown Chicago event was fully sanctioned and operated by the music media group.

“It’s good to be back,” singer Matt Berninger exclaimed, adding how much the band had missed playing the park, commenting on the “cool vibe” that has become the festival’s aesthetic year after year.

Related

Though they relied on the orchestral greatness of some of their most beloved tracks like “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Don’t Swallow The Cap” “Fake Empire” and “Slow Show,” The National didn’t stay stuck in the past too long as they also brought forth their latest material with a rollout of their new song “Ice Machines,” a downtempo slow burn that comfortably fits in their wheelhouse.

The group’s calm output was perhaps a little too somber at times for this headlining set — and a purposely glitchy light show and video feed didn’t help revive things. But focusing on the moments of beauty like the perfect placement of a live horn section and the band’s endearing musical chemistry (most members are brothers after all) made this set another one for the memory bank.

Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack performs on day one of the Pitchfork.

Tierra Whack performs on day one of the Pitchfork.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The unrelenting onslaught of showers Friday evening essentially rained on the parade that Tierra Whack was eager to bring to her anticipated set, which offered a smattering of her trifecta of EPs released in December, “Rap?,” “Pop?,” and “R&B?,” and of course her gatecrashing debut “Whack World,” that Pitchfork itself bestowed with a “best new music” honor in 2018.

“I really wanna move around but I don’t want to lose my life,” the Philly rapper joked as she tip-toed around the growing puddles on the Red Stage, her usual high energy halted by the soggy mess. Even her hype DJ had her cables crossed by the weather, cutting short a spin of Outkast that eventually led to a crowd singalong before being fixed.

Fans appeared downtrodden at first too, taking a while to get warmed up, leading Whack to ask if anyone in the crowd had a birthday in her best effort to try to connect. Though it didn’t take long to get people moving as the natural born performer ripped into gold like “Pet Cemetery,” the epitome of the short-and-sweet quick hits she’s known for — as well as her style icon status that was on full display, her colorful persona the rainbow the fest truly needed.

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Dawn Richard performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As a former personality on the reality series “Making The Band” and a member of R&B group Danity Kane, Dawn Richard is no stranger to the spectacle that often comes with the territory of a great pop show — and she delivered the goods without hesitation in her primetime spot at Pitchfork.

Dressed in a sparkling, crisp white ensemble that looked like a designer take on a spacesuit, and accessorized with an inexplicably long mane of hair that quickly became its own prop, Richard looked like a Vegas showgirl from the future. And her performance felt otherworldly too, the singer a strong purveyor of future-soul who, with the assistance of matching dancers in lit-up face masks and a voluminous live band, ripped through originals and some surprisingly reimagined covers like The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt.

In all, the feel of Richard’s set took on the aura of her latest album, “Second Line” (named one of the best of 2021 by multiple critics), created in homage to the traditional processionals in her hometown of New Orleans. A banner moment was a performance of new track “Voodoo (Outermission)” that showed off Richard’s impeccable vocal range, imbuing so much emotion with every note that you believed the singer when she said, “Music saved me, it’s why I’m still here.”

Spiritualized

Spiritualized performs at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday evening.

Spiritualized performs at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday evening.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There are so many members now touring with Spiritualized that you’d have to almost believe it’s become something of a musical cult, if not even evident in the way their brand of psychedelic space rock can so easily transfix listeners with no control of giving their being to the sound.

The large ensemble— led by total showman Jason Pierce, with support from the mesmerizing guitarist/harmonica player Doggen Foster, a trio of backup vocalists and a sweeping band of nuanced professionals — are a master class in instrumental precision who somehow created a wall of sound in the middle of a muddy park field. The whole affair was a total team effort, aided by long outros and experimental interplay that gave an air of being a fly on the wall in one very special jam session.

While hypnotic orbs floated behind them, further aiding in the en masse trance, the English troupe didn’t miss a beat moving swiftly from the long-weaving track “Hey Jane” into the sweet splendor of oldie and goodie ‘Shine A Light,” which still may be one of the prettiest songs ever written.

Thirty years after their debut, Spiritualized continues to appeal to its rabid fanbase and find new converts and their performance at Pitchfork is a testimony to that continued longevity.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Our disrespectful son, wife ignore our texts, blow off our dinners and exclude us from events
Horoscope for Saturday, July 16, 2022
Mexican art of mariachi celebrated on US postage stamps
Billy Corgan to play benefit show for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 day 1: Photo Gallery
This week in history: Mavis Staples plays the Vic
The Latest
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Bulls
Bulls giving red core vets an encore
Zach LaVine is OK with the plan to see how far the Bulls can go with a healthy roster next season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Fire owner and chairman Joe Mansueto greets season ticket holders after announcing the Fire will be returning to Soldier Field.
Chicago Fire
Fire owner Joe Mansueto respects Arlo White’s ‘right to work for whomever he wants to work for’
Mansueto spoke with the Sun-Times about White, a planned training facility and the team’s Soldier Field lease.
By Brian Sandalow
 
2195448.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Hey now, you’re an All-Star!
How much knowledge do you have about the Midsummer Classic? The results won’t lie.
By Bill Chuck
 
Sinatra And Martin
Sports Saturday
In a career spanning decades, Tony Miller has rubbed shoulders with stars and billionaires
Episodes from his colorful career are many, and youngsters are thirsty. Miller gets invited to seminars around the country, like Rice University in Houston. Question-and-answer sessions rarely vary. “They want to talk about the old days,” Miller said.
By Rob Miech
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: If you ruled the White Sox and Cubs, would you make a managerial change?
Even though the Cubs are on pace for 100 losses, David Ross came out smelling like a rose. Tony La Russa, not so much.
By Steve Greenberg
 