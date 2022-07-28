Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery

Lollapalooza kicked off its 2022 edition on a sunny Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park.
Opening day is headlined by metal stalwarts Metallica. Also in the lineup are Lil Baby, Billy Strings, Jazmine Sullivan, Zhu, 100 gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream and Sampa the Great.
Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.
The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.
Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.
Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.
Here are some of the sights of the Lollapalooza kickoff:
Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady defended signs her department posted at Lolla, urging attendees to test their drugs and have Narcan, used to treat overdoses. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “compelled as the mother of a 14-year-old to say, ‘Don’t even experiment.”