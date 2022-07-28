Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery

Lollapalooza kicked off its 2022 edition on a sunny Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Opening day is headlined by metal stalwarts Metallica. Also in the lineup are Lil Baby, Billy Strings, Jazmine Sullivan, Zhu, 100 gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream and Sampa the Great.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.

Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the sights of the Lollapalooza kickoff:

The crowd enters Lollapalooza as it opens at 11:00 at Michigan Ave. and Van Buren St. Thursday, July 28, 2022. Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Grant Park for day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

