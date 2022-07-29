Lollapalooza 2022: Day 2 photo gallery

After a hard-driving opener fueled by headliner Metallica, Lollapalooza was back in action Friday in Chicago’s Grant Park.
The day’s lineup is headlined by rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly and disco diva Duo Lipa. Also playing are Taipei Houston, Mahalia, Wet Leg, Tinashe, Royal Blood, MUNA, Binki and Glass Animals.
Also drawing crowds is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.
The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.
Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.
Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.
Here are some of the sights of Day 2 at Lollapalooza: