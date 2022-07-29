The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

Lollapalooza 2022: Day 2 photo gallery

On a day featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Dua Lipa, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After a hard-driving opener fueled by headliner Metallica, Lollapalooza was back in action Friday in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The day’s lineup is headlined by rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly and disco diva Duo Lipa. Also playing are Taipei Houston, Mahalia, Wet Leg, Tinashe, Royal Blood, MUNA, Binki and Glass Animals.

Also drawing crowds is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.

Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the sights of Day 2 at Lollapalooza:

Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Festival-goers relax on the grass of Grant Park as day two of Lollapalooza begins.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Festival-goers watch as Chandra Russell, who plays Sgt. Turner, walks through Grant Park while the HBO Max show “South Side” films during day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

First Lady Amy Eshleman and her daughter with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Vivian Lightfoot, watch as Mahalia performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Officers in a Chicago Police Department Counter Terrorism vehicle keep watch as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza,

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

