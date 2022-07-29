The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Lollapalooza Day 2 reviews: Wet Leg, Taipei Houston

Machine Gun Kelly and Dua Lipa headline a day that also includes Glass Animals, Binki, MUNA and Tinashe.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
GettyImages_1241500894.jpg

Hester Chambers (left) and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform in June at England’s Glastonbury festival.

Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

All remnants of Metallica fandom were gone by the start of Day 2 at Lollapalooza. The black T-shirts were replaced by all shades of neon and glitter bombs, worn by a much younger crowd debating which of the two Gen-Z-loved headliners to catch at night:– Dua Lipa or Machine Gun Kelly.

Both bring a flair of Hollywood with them—whether Vanity Fair or TMZ—and they weren’t the only pop-culture figures in Chicago this weekend.

Cast and crew from the HBO Max hit “South Side,” a sitcom filmed and based in Englewood, were seen filming on the Lolla grounds, and star and creator Bashir Salahuddin was overheard saying an upcoming episode will be set at the fest. The show was renewed for a third season in February, so it could air before the next Lolla is even announced.

Wet Leg

Lollapalooza marks the U.S. festival debut for Wet Leg, as singer Rhian Teasdale shared with the tightly packed audience gathered at the Discord Stage, all clamoring to catch one of the buzziest bands of the past few years (many with handwritten signs like you’d see at a stadium show). Yet, the British post-punkers already come off like true seasoned pros.

Their quick acclimation is on brand for the act that has catapulted to both indie and mainstream infamy in just the past year — quite a feat considering the weight of the pandemic and every artist trying to release something at the same time to recoup lost income. Though, with catchy bangers like “Chaise Longue” and a no-frills, no-f- - -s attitude delivered by two women who eschew any pre-conceived standards, it makes sense.

Wet Leg is technically a two-piece led by Teasdale and Hester Chambers, but they pad out their live performances with a few additional musicians. One of them, backup guitarist/vocalist and synth player Josh Mobaraki, was missing for this set, prompting Teasdale to dedicate the song “Ur Mum” to him and asking the crowd to scream out his name in unison during a break in the track.

Even without the mic, Teasdale’s voice was the loudest, with the whole set showing off her versatility as a vocalist. She wailed, she screamed, she whispered, she even sort of yodeled at one point while Chambers and troupe provided a steady beat for her to volley with on hits “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.”

With the outdoor environment, Wet Leg’s sound at times felt washed out. For a true taste of their nuances, Friday night’s after show at the intimate confines of Empty Bottle will be a better testament to their style that fuses riot grrrl, punk and Britpop, and already has many calling their eponymous album, released in April, one of the best of the year.

Taipei Houston

If there was a common theme for Friday’s music lineup at Lollapalooza, it would be a showcase for the raw power of two-person rock bands. Before Wet Leg and Royal Blood in later sets came Taipei Houston, laying out a dual dynamic. The act features 23-year-old Myles Ulrich on drums and 21-year-old Layne Ulrich on super distorted bass and vocals, the effect making up for any lack of instrumentation that additional personnel might provide. Though, Myles also plays guitar and wrote several of the riffs, as Layne told the modest crowd gathered for the early set at the BMI Stage.

If those names sound familiar, it’s because Myles and Layne are the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who, just hours before, had closed out Night One’s headlining spot and watched his boys open for Idles at Metro. But, Taipei Houston is no copycat rip-off. In fact, if you hadn’t looked up the band prior, you probably wouldn’t know they were of famous progeny (just like Thursday’s act Inhaler, featuring singer Elijah Hewson, Bono’s kid). Nor did Lars show up to crash the set, giving his kids space. Rather than rest on the family laurels, it would seem the Ulrichs are keen to use their unparalleled music education to create something unique to them.

For Taipei Houston, that’s a mixed bag of analog influences ranging from ’90s grunge and noise rock to garage/blues rock (with a couple songs sounding an awful lot like the tightened fuzz and shrieky vocals of The White Stripes). The brothers also just tapped a tour opening for The Melvins, a seminal no-boundaries band they’ve clearly been studying based on the little bits they’ve offered so far at this early stage. Only one song has been released, “As the Sun Sets,” which came out just this week and opened the set — but it’s clear Taipei Houston’s noisemaking is just getting started.

