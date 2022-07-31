The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

Lollapalooza 2022: Day 4 photo gallery

The final day of the festival at Grant Park is headlined by Green Day and BTS member J-Hope.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
merlin_107347020.jpg

Deiondre of the Blackstarkids performs Sunday on the Discord stage at Lollapalooza.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

On the final day of Lollapalooza 2022, crowds were taking in the afternoon acts on the way to Sunday’s closing headliners Green Day and J-Hope, from BTS.

The day’s lineup at Chicago’s Grant Park was headlined by Norwegian DJ Kygo, pop singer Willow, house musician Kaskade, rapper J. Cole and K-Pop boy band Tomorrow x Together. Also in the lineup were Grabbitz, Hinds, Dannylux, Prentiss, Larry June and Turnstile,

Also drawing crowds was the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops.

Organizers reported Lollapalooza drew sellout crowds of 100,000 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and neared a sellout on Thursday.

The fest continues until 10 p.m. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of merch.

Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live from 1 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the sights of the last day of Lollapalooza:

merlin_107347228.jpg

Buffalo Nichols performs on the BMI stage Sunday afternoon on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

merlin_107347216.jpg

Buffalo Nichols performs Sunday afternoon on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

merlin_107347212.jpg

Lollapalooza patrons listen to Buffalo Nichols on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

merlin_107347050.jpg

Blackstarkids perform on the Discord stage Sunday afternoon on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

merlin_107347018.jpg

TyFaizon of the Blackstarkids performs on the Discord stage Sunday afternoon on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

merlin_107347016.jpg

TheBabeGabe of the Blackstarkids performs on the Discord stage Sunday afternoon on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

