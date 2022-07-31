Lollapalooza Day 4 reviews: Buffalo Nichols, Blackstarkids

Lollapalooza has been making all sorts of history this weekend. Not only is the 2022 edition one of the only in recent memory with no rain or storms — a feat all of its own — but organizers C3 Presents announced ahead of the kickoff that the popular festival will be once again expanding into additional markets across the globe.

The latest addition will be held in Mumbai, India, in late January 2023. That still leaves the question if the U.S. version will stay firmly rooted in Chicago, where it’s been since 2005. Contract negotiations are still ongoing between C3 Presents, the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District on a new 10-year contract.

The upcoming Lolla India marks the first time the world-class event (also in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Sweden) will take place in Asia, and the continent has been a big topic of conversation at this week’s event. With original Sunday headliner Doja Cat pulling off the lineup close to go time (she’s covering from tonsil surgery), C3 somehow pulled off a major coup, nabbing the first U.S. appearance of J-Hope of the famed K-Pop group BTS as he embarks on a solo career. Along with Tomorrow x Together from Saturday, it also marks the first U.S. festival to host a South Korean act.

Fans were ready to welcome them. Masses of people stretched blocks down Michigan Avenue as early as 7 a.m. as the Lolla app put out a push notification to alert festivalgoers that they were not to line up before 10 a.m., an hour before doors opened.

Once doors did open, fans sprinted to the north side of the park with half forming snaking lines for exclusive J-Hope merch and the other half trying to get the best spot at the Bud Light Seltzer Stage to see him close out the weekend in the first-of-its-kind performance. Like Friday and Saturday, Sunday was sold out at Lollapalooza, bringing in 100,000 people each day.

Buffalo Nichols

Fresh off an appearance at Buddy Guy’s Legends Thursday night, roots and blues artist Buffalo Nichols gained a reputation as a true star-in-the-making on the BMI Stage on Sunday. That stage is a beacon for up-and-comers, having been an early playground for Halsey and Lady Gaga, and it appears its curators have put their tastemaker skills to the test again with Buffalo Nichols.

His name alone conjures the type of sound he makes, some classic dirty blues mixed with a bit of country drawl and even a tinge of spirited gospel (he’s the first solo blues signing to the beloved Fat Possum label in nearly 20 years) and with his gravely voice and deep pensive writing, like the song “Another Man,” he could be poised to be our next Gary Clark Jr.

Nichols encouraged newcomers to follow him on socials: “It doesn’t cost you anything and it will make my mother proud of me.” Just as he said it, people could be seen reaching for their phones. Genius move.

Raised in Milwaukee, Nichols doesn’t hail too far from the blues mecca of Chicago and his family followed him for this important career-defining moment, including his sister, who was hollering up front. It was a bit of humility that further made Nichols come off as authentic and creating music from the heart. Whether it was his fingers moving furiously over his fret board, or the feet stomping to the beat of “Living Hell,” he got every body moving and every head nodding in approval.

Blackstarkids

In Sunday’s opening set from Blackstarkids, onlookers were informed several times that it was drummer Jack Dolan’s birthday, turning the pep-rally feel of the set into even more of a celebration. Dolan was said to have marked his 21-year milestone, about the median age of this young exuberant collective whose endless energy could just as well have pumped up the young ones at Kidzapalooza.

The five-piece from Kansas City features focal members TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre, who bring a humble mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop and indie rock with an experimental boundary-less style that harkens a bit back to Chicago’s game changers Kids These Days.

They’re also a nostalgic bunch of pop culture consumers who make music through the looking glass of ’90s icons. Their finale song, “Time Flies When You’re Having Fun” name-drops P. Diddy and Biggie in the same rhyme, while an intro to another track samples the “Oh My God Becky” monologue from Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

Previously releasing on their own label, Bedroom Records, Blackstarkids are now signed to Dirty Hits (the same as The 1975 and Wolf Alice), which links them up with a partner that will only further support their out-of-the-box creativity. During their Lolla set, the band rolled out an unreleased song, “New York,” that was a great example of their versatility with its jazzy pop infusion that took on the vibe of its namesake title. “We didn’t know what to expect coming here,” said TyFaizon, “but this has been a great time.”