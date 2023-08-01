The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Lollapalooza Summer Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Hydration at Lollapalooza is key as temperatures are expected to soar

With temperatures in the 80s expected this weekend, one medical expert emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Hydration at Lollapalooza is key as temperatures are expected to soar
Lollapalooza staff cool the crowd with water as Gary Clark Jr. performs at Lollapalooza Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Lollapalooza staff cool the crowd with water as Gary Clark Jr. performs at Lollapalooza in 2019.

Sun-Times file

Lollapalooza is on its way — and so is the heat.

The annual music festival takes place in Grant Park August 3-6 and temperatures are forecasted to fall between 80 degrees and 86 degrees over the four day festival.

Those temperatures — paired with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds at stages, and wide-open fields with little shade — could make for a dangerous situation for festival-goers who aren’t prepared.

Dr. Alison Tothy, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, said the most important thing is staying hydrated.

“That hydration piece is really key,” Tothy said.

Hydration packs, like CamelBaks, are allowed at the festival and don’t need to follow the clear bag policy, but must be emptied out before entering. Empty reusable water bottles are also permitted; all water containers can be filled at hydration stations throughout the grounds.

Drinking water at a crowded festival like Lollapalooza means you’ll probably have to end up in line for the bathroom at some point — which can cause some attendees to limit their water intake. But that can quickly lead to dehydration.

Related

Excessive sweating, irritability, nausea and lightheadedness are signs that someone might be experiencing dehydration, according to Tothy.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms should get out of the sun as soon as possible, peel off some layers of clothing and use a wet rag or towel on the back of their neck and wrists, Tothy said.

Lollapalooza doesn’t only attract adults. Kidzapalooza attracts younger children, while teens, unaccompanied by an adult, often come to see their favorite artists. So it’s important for parents, guardians or others who arrive with small children to monitor a child’s well-being throughout the day. And teens should also keep an eye out for signs of dehydration in themselves and their friends.

Tothy recommends sun shades and clip-on fans for young kids still in strollers. Light, breathable clothing is also essential for kids of all ages. If an infant or toddler is acting fussy, it could be a sign they’re experiencing dehydration or heat exhaustion.

As for teens, Tothy emphasized the importance of avoiding drugs and alcohol.

“Not to mention that there are illegal but alcohol is just going to make you more dehydrated — that’s not how you hydrate,” Tothy said.

Lollapalooza has six medical tents on site for people who might need help during the festival and pole marker signs on light poles throughout the grounds can be used to tell emergency personnel where you’re located if you need to call 911.

Next Up In Entertainment
Shedd Aquarium’s iconic Caribbean Reef habitat to be replaced amid massive renovations project
Field Museum redefines the face of science with new exhibition
Lizzo accused in lawsuit of sexual harassment, hostile work environment
Well, hot dog! Ed Sheeran spotted behind counter of foul-mouthed Chicago eatery Wiener’s Circle
Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Lollapalooza 2023: Here’s which aftershows still have tickets
The Latest
The Shedd Aquarium will remove the Caribbean Reef tank.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium’s iconic Caribbean Reef habitat to be replaced amid massive renovations project
The 90,000-gallon tank, built in the Shedd’s rotunda in 1971, features a range of ocean life, including Nickel, the beloved rescued green sea turtle.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Sundt.jpg
Washington
Donald Trump is charged over his efforts to overturn results of 2020 election
The case centers on the two months after the November 2020 election in which Trump refused to accept his loss and spread lies that victory was stolen from him. The turmoil led to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021,
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
White Sox infielder Jake Burger was traded to the Marlins Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox trade infielder Jake Burger to Marlins
Burger hit 25 home runs for White Sox to go with a .214/.279/.527 hitting line with an .806 OPS in 88 games.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of the Interior and Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) take photo with Park Rangers at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ at the 4021 South State Street in Bronzeville during an unveiling of the sign recognizing Roberts Temple as a National Monument, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Robert Temple is the Church where Emmett Till’s open casket drew world’s attention to the civil rights issues in America.
News
Now a national monument, Bronzeville church where Emmett Till’s casket lay open gets official sign
Roberts Temple Church, at 40th and State streets, will preserve the site where Till’s body was displayed in an open casket and launched the modern Civil Rights movement.
By David Struett
 
merlin_114990748.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum redefines the face of science with new exhibition
The second installment of the exhibition highlights the story of “punk rock paleontologist” Jingmai O’Connor, the museum’s dinosaur curator.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 