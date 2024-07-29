The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Lollapalooza 2024: Bag policy, transit and how to live stream

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday with performances by Chappell Roan, Hozier, Sza, Stray Kids, Future x Metro Boomin and more.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Fans cheer for Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of thousands of music fans will once again descend on Chicago’s Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2024 from Aug. 1 to 4.

This year’s lineup includes Chappell Roan, Sza, The Killers, Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Whether it’s your first or 30th Lollapalooza, here’s what to know before you go:

Bag policy

Any small, single-pocket clutch purses and fanny packs under 6" x 9" are allowed into the festival — all other bags must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12.” All bags will be searched before entry.

Hydration packs are allowed inside the festival but must be empty.

What you can — and can’t — bring

You can bring: Strollers, binoculars, basic cameras, empty reusable water bottles, sunscreen in containers under 3.4 ounces and factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kits.

Leave at home: Aerosol containers, blankets, coolers, outside food and beverage, professional cameras and recording equiptment, hammocks, glass containers, bikes, skateboards, weapons and chairs.

Check Lollapalooza’s website for a full list of prohibited items.

Getting there

Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra is one of the easiest ways to get to Lollapalooza and avoid traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.

Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.

The Regional Transportation Authority has an interactive map travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.

Driving: Fans planning on driving to the festival can expect a traffic headache, but parking options are available.

Millennium Garages is offering parking for up to 24 hours at Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park and Grant Park North Garages. Book parking in advances, starting at $27, on their website.

Biking: Lollapalooza will offer a complimentary bike valet located just south of the main entrance off Michigan Ave

How to live stream Lollapalooza

Want to catch some of Lollapalooza’s biggest acts from the comfort of home? The festival is teaming up with Hulu again for live streams all weekend.

Check Hulu’s website for the full live stream schedule.

