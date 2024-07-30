The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Wieners Circle to host Chappell Roan-inspired drag hour on Wednesday

Chicago hot dog stand is celebrating Lollapalooza week with a Chappell Roan aftershow ticket giveaway and drag queen service.

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan performs in June during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

As Chappell Roan continues to take the pop world by storm, The Wieners Circle wants to make clear it’s the place to be for Midwest princesses.

On Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m., the Lincoln Park hot dog stand at 2622 N Clark St. will host a “Hot-to-Go Takeover.” Drag queens will serve food and perform behind the counter to Roan’s hit singles “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Customers who order a char and veggie dog — temporarily labeled a Chappell dog and a Hot-to-Go dog — will receive a prize pack.

One customer will also leave with a pair of tickets to Roan’s sold-out Lollapalooza aftershow. The winner will be announced via social media following the event on The Wieners Circle’s pages.

The takeover’s name was inspired by Roan’s hit single “HOT TO GO!” and her current tour, The Midwest Princess.

Ragen Eggert, assistant manager at The Wieners Circle, said that to be considered a Midwest princess, you “just have to be badass, pretty much.”

While Roan is not planning to attend, all ages are welcome, and it is expected to be “loud,” but Eggert said that “Drag and Chappell are supposed to be loud, it’s going to be fun.”

Roan will perform at The Vic Theatre at 9 p.m. Wednesday and at Lollapalooza on Thursday at 5 p.m., on the T-Mobile stage.

“Everyone is talking about Chappell Roan right now. We thought it would be perfect as one of the best institutes in Chicago to host something like this,” said Eggert.

