Lollapalooza Q&A: The Japanese House found love online and turned it into a new single

Romance has long lied at the heart of many a great pop song. For English indie pop artist The Japanese House, the excitement of a new relationship functions as the dramatic core of the new single “:)” which follows the story of a budding international online relationship in uncharacteristically upbeat fashion.

Performing Thursday afternoon on the Tito’s Stage at Lollapalooza, Amber Bain, in her guise as The Japanese House, looked forward to Thursday sets by artists Been Stellar and Chappell Roan.

Amber Bain spoke with the Sun-Times about the storytelling which drives the new single “:)” and how it continues to impact new Japanese House music.

Q. Well, the excitement of a new romantic interest — it’s really palpable in the new single. And then I read that that story ultimately culminates in your engagement, which is amazing. What was it like describing that in a song?

A. It led to an engagement, yes! So, I wrote this song when I was talking to someone online who I hadn’t met yet. We were on the phone for at least 10 hours a day. Some days, I’d be on the phone to her from the moment I woke up until I went to sleep. And then we’d sleep on the phone together — because we were in different time zones. It was a crazy time. It felt like being on drugs. She lived in Detroit and I lived in London, so we hadn’t met. And then I decided to buy a plane ticket to go meet her for our first date — which happened to be on Valentine’s Day. It was very cute.

And then I wrote this song before I’d done that — imagining what it would be like to go meet her. And I ended up sending it to her on the day that I wrote it. I was like, “She’s either going to think that I’m an insane person and cancel the trip… Or she’s gonna be into it. Because she’s equally as crazy.” And she was! And now we’re engaged!

Q. Well, the storytelling in that song is really lovely. It’s such an underrated thing to me today, that idea of storytelling. How important is it to you as a songwriter?

A. I think it really depends. I can sometimes love a song where I don’t know what they’re talking about. But there’s a feeling conveyed in music which is pretty hard to convey in any other way —including words.

But then, at the same time, I love a classic song. I’ll tell you who’s amazing at that: Katie Gavin [of MUNA]. She’s amazing at writing a story. When she sends me a song, I’ll think, “I can’t believe that song hasn’t already been written.”

So, I don’t know if it’s a lost art — because I’m hearing it still all of the time. And it is important. But the thing I love about music is there’s a thousand different ways to do it. There’s no right way.

Q. I’ve read that you’re working on more new music. The new single is so upbeat and optimistic. Is that kind of seeping into the new music as well?

A. Yeah, I’m doing like a love album essentially. You know how when you watch an Instagram video, and it’s like you can watch a really sad, depressing Instagram video where like someone’s partner is dying in Ukraine or whatever. But then you can also watch, say, a dog being reunited with its owner. And it’s really lovely — but you’re also crying. And I’m like, “Why am I crying? Why are my heartstrings being pulled both ways?”

And I think it’s because there is a poignance and a heart wrenching feeling when it comes to happiness. But I’ve not explored that in my writing at all. Usually, when I’m happy I don’t really write.

So, now I have all of this energy and I have all of these feelings. I just want to get them out now rather than when I’m depressed.