The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

Lollapalooza Q&A: Mckenna Grace drops new single ahead of her gig at Chicago festival

We’re chatting with artists backstage at this year’s music festival in Grant Park.

By  Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
   
Mckenna Grace is photographed at Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Mckenna Grace is photographed at Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Barry Brecheisen

Share

Actress and musician Mckenna Grace surprised fans, dropping a brand new single on the eve of her Lollapalooza debut.

The new “Swim Team” examines the idea of insecurity within a relationship, with Grace, 18, exploring new rock-oriented elements as she gears up for a Friday evening Lollapalooza performance on the BMI Stage as well as a late night aftershow alongside Blu DeTiger at Schubas (doors open at 10 p.m.; show starts at 11 p.m.).

Mckenna Grace spoke with the Sun-Times about the new single, a forthcoming EP and what connects the worlds of music and film.

Q. So, you got a chance to see Chappell Roan yesterday. What did you think?

A. I got up at 4:30 a.m. so that I could take an earlier flight just so that I could go and see her. It was so worth it. I was watching all of the videos afterwards on TikTok and had no idea that the crowd was so massive. Insane. I can’t believe that I was in there. I’ve never seen anything like that. It was incredible.

Q. Who else are you excited to see this weekend?

MG: So many people. I’m so excited. I’m really sad that I missed Blondshell yesterday. I was still flying in. She’s one of my favorite artists. I am gonna cry whenever I see Deftones — like my favorite band ever. Conan Gray is playing, which I’m really excited about. I saw Lizzy McAlpine. I’m super stoked to see TV Girl tomorrow. I’m really excited. I’m going to try and hit everything.

Mckenna Grace is photographed at Lollapalooza on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Mckenna Grace is photographed at Lollapalooza on Friday afternoon.

Barry Brecheisen

Q. I love the guitar part at the top of the new single. How did “Swim Team” come together?

MG: Yeah, it came out last night! I’m really stoked on it. Deftones was honestly a really big inspiration for me in creating that song. So, I’m especially excited to see them tomorrow. I love their guitar. But it’s about feeling insecure in a relationship because somebody’s had a relationship prior. That’s pretty much it. It’s so funny. We were in the car on the way over here and somebody tweeted, “Mckenna, what did they do to you?!” And I was like, “I don’t know. Look at another woman?” It’s just about feeling insecure in a relationship.

Q. Obviously, your song “Haunted House” can be heard on the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” soundtrack. When we look at marrying those worlds of film and music, storytelling is such a critical component. What’s it like for you being able to work in both of those worlds in that way?

MG: I started out in acting. I’ve been acting for 14 years now. It’s basically my entire life. Music has been such an exciting and beautiful space to explore for me. Because it’s so much more personal. And I’m really getting to tell my stories — which is so weird to me that people want to listen to my stories. But it’s been really cool. I feel like they go hand in hand. Because, whenever I’m acting, I heavily rely on music to get into emotions and I make playlists for all of my characters. So, to me, it doesn’t feel too far off, those worlds. Those worlds are honestly so much more different than I thought they’d be. But they do go hand in hand. So, it’s been exciting.

Q. Well, I know you’ve got a new EP coming. What’ informed the songwriting?

MG: I have too many songs for my EP right now! There’s like three different versions of this EP right now. It’s either going in this direction, that direction or an entirely different one. So, it depends which songs I ultimately decide upon. But I am having a lot of fun exploring — like with “Swim Team,” playing around with more rock elements. Because that is something that my heart is near and dear too. So, I might be playing around more with that. But I can give you no other certain guarantee on anything!

Share
Next Up In Entertainment
Lollapalooza Day 2: Sexyy Red makes Chicago sexy again
'Complete pandemonium' greets local weightlifters onstage with sensation Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza
Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago
Kidzapalooza 2024 with Taj Farrant and 123 Andrés may have teeny fans but bring big energy
Hozier delivered a soul-stirring performance in the rain: Lollapalooza review
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't let rain stop 'Hot Girl Summer': Lollapalooza review
The Latest
ChappellLifter.jpg
Lollapalooza
'Complete pandemonium' greets local weightlifters onstage with sensation Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza
They were on stage during four songs, including the anthem responsible for an online dance craze, “HOT TO GO!”
By Mary Norkol
 
Crowds jam the Cook County morgue in 1934 to view John Dillinger's body after "Public Enemy No. 1" was killed by FBI Agents outside the Biograph Theater.
Columnists
Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago
Back in 1967, the old Cook County Coroner’s office, aka the morgue, was located at 1828 W. Polk St. Then-novice reporter Michael Sneed got a tour she remembers to this day. The lights were flicked on and off to allow her to view the grim and dark cubicles.
By Michael Sneed
 
1-24 Steve McMichael 2
Bears
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
DURBIN-080324.jpg
News
Free grief counseling program expands to two more CPS schools
The program to help students with “post-traumatic growth’ will be in at least 16 South and West Side schools this year. It started as a pilot at North Lawndale Charter High School, Parkside Elementary School and DRW College Prep, then expanded to 14 schools last year.
By Violet Miller
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-7.jpg
Lollapalooza
Kidzapalooza 2024 with Taj Farrant and 123 Andrés may have teeny fans but bring big energy
If you do not have kiddos, you may walk past this stage, but these bands prove that Lollapalooza has talent in every corner of the festival.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times  and Ambar Colón
 