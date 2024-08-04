Lollapalooza Q&A: Brigitte Calls Me Baby living in 'a whirlwind' as new album debuts

Ahead of their Lollapalooza debut Saturday, Chicago’s own Brigitte Calls Me Baby released their debut album “The Future Is Our Way Out” the day before via ATO Records, yet another milestone as the band’s 2024 breakout continues.
Working with famed producer Dave Cobb (Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), the group recorded at legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, home to sessions for iconic artists including Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, with whom vocalist Wes Leavins is frequently compared.
Leavins spoke with the Sun-Times about his first trip to Lollapalooza, working with Cobb on Brigitte Calls Me Baby’s debut full-length studio album and the state of the Chicago music scene.
Q: Two sets already today during one of the hottest weekends I can remember at Lollapalooza. How was your first time at the fest?
A: It was great. I’m just glad it wasn’t raining. People always show up and they’re willing to brave the heat. And can’t do it without them.
Q: I know you’re actually going to get to see other acts today. Who are you looking forward to?
A: I wanted to see Chappell Roan. I am seeing TV Girl. I will be seeing The Last Dinner Party. Teezo Touchdown from my hometown in Texas. Those are the ones I plan on seeing.
Q: Well, “The Future is Our Way Out” dropped yesterday. How’s the weekend gone so far?
A: Fantastic. A week before that we were on Jimmy Kimmel. Like you said, the new album. So, it’s just been pretty much a whirlwind.
Q: Dave Cobb has had his hands in so many great records lately. What was it like working with him on “The Future Is Our Way Out?”
A: It was so good. Dave is everything you would expect out of someone that prolific. I think his gift is that he brings things out of people that they had no clue that they had. That was certainly what he did with us.
Q: Did you guys record with Dave in Nashville?
A: We recorded in Nashville and Savannah, Georgia. We did some stuff at RCA and then at his house in Savannah.
Q: There’s so much history in that studio at RCA. What was it like recording there and soaking that in a bit?
A: Yeah, obviously it’s just so much history. And a lot of the stuff that we related on was recorded there. Roy Orbison. They call it “the house that Elvis built.” And then some other stuff as well. So, it was exciting.
Q: I remember what it was like kind of watching the Chicago alternative scene blow up here in the ‘90s. And there wasn’t always a lot of camaraderie between artists and bands. But I noticed Friko watching your set at Toyota Music Den. And it does seem like there’s a bit more of an affinity for one another these days. What’s kind of the state of the Chicago scene right now?
A: I wasn’t around for that but I’ve heard a similar story. Now, I just feel like there’s a freedom and expression — and everybody just kind of feels like there’s a place for everyone. I’m sure there are cliques, but I haven’t experienced them yet. It’s just been a very, very welcoming music community.
