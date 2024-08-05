The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
Lollapalooza Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Lollapalooza Q&A: DJ Ben Böhmer communes with nature as inspiration for next album

German musician, a lifelong city dweller, spends calming time in mountains of Italy.

By  Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
   
Ben Böhmer pauses for a photo before his Sunday night set at Lollapalooza's Bacardi stage.

Ben Böhmer pauses for a photo before his Sunday night set at Lollapalooza’s Bacardi stage.

Barry Brecheisen

Share

For German DJ and producer Ben Böhmer, who performed Sunday night at Lollapalooza’s Bacardi Stage, the influence of nature lies at the heart of the forthcoming album “Bloom.”

Böhmer recently collaborated with Swedish dream-pop artist Lykee Li on the new single “Hiding.” Utilizing Li’s vocal to construct an instrumental track, Böhmer worked outside his comfort zone, always crucial for a forward-thinking artist who’s taken to measures such as performing a livestream from a hot-air balloon amidst pandemic in 2020 in an effort to continually push his work forward.

Böhmer spoke with the Sun-Times on Sunday about his first Lollapalooza, constructing his latest single and how the world around him informs his forthcoming studio album.

Q: How has your first Lollapalooza gone so far?

BB: We had the most wonderful day. We arrived last night. We had a relaxed time to set up and walk around and see the festival. It looks beautiful.

Q: I’ve heard you say that your latest single, “Hiding,” pushed you out of your comfort zone a bit. What was it like working with Lykee Li on the new song?

BB: First of all, it was a big honor to work with her. She’s an amazing singer and has one of the most unique voices on this planet. And she’s an amazing person. To get the opportunity to work with her was really special. She actually sent me a vocal line which I used to develop the instrumental, which is an unusual way for me to write music. It’s challenging in some ways but a fun way as well.

Q: And I know “Bloom” is coming in September. What’s sort of inspiring the creative process as we look forward to the new music?

BB: I found myself getting lots of peace and happiness in nature recently. I was raised in the city. I lived my whole life in the city. It was never, in the past, a lot of nature for me. But I realized that I’m a hiking person now. And, for this album, for example, I’ve spent a lot of time in the mountains in Italy to write music very isolated — and to go on walks and breathe nature. Nature was really inspiring, a calming inspiration for this album.

Q: I think back to 2020 when you did the livestream from the hot-air balloon. One of my favorite elements of how you approach what you do is the way you constantly find these unique new ways to push the music forward. How important is it to do that?

BB: It’s always a challenging thing to do something new. And I’m really happy that I have a good team around me with wonderful ideas.

Share
Next Up In Entertainment
Atlanta band Silly Goose 'crashes' Lollapalooza, bringing nu-metal to Loop gas stations, parking lots
Melanie Martinez's gentle voice at center of a theatrical set bursting with creativity: Lollapalooza review
Blink-182, irreverent as ever, goofs on STDs, Chicago pizza and The Bean: Lollapalooza review
Dear Abby: Living with parents of my boyfriend was a nightmare
Horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2024
Alluring musical 'Alice by Heart' contrasts Wonderland with the Underground under attack
The Latest
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in August in Chicago, was displayed on the United Center gondola during media briefings earlier this year.
DNC 2024
Fed judge mulling whether to intervene in DNC dust-up between City Hall and protest groups
City Hall has offered a protest route near the United Center, but groups promising a massive protest still aren’t satisfied.
By Jon Seidel
 
Deputy Shooting 911 Response
Police Reform
Sonya Massey’s family is pushing for a change in state law after her death, but policymakers aren’t so sure
Massey was fatally shot by a former sheriff’s deputy. Her family said it wants the law to be changed to prevent officers with questionable histories from bouncing among law enforcement agencies.
By Mawa Iqbal | WBEZ
 
John Hines holds his personal-best muskie, caught and released on the Wisconsin River.
Outdoors
A fish story big enough to fit the fish
John Hines, 75, caught the fish of his life on July 28 with a set of circumstances rich enough to enrich the tale and earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD-08 (1).JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
The shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. and left the unidentified 34-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Divers continue searching for missing swimmer off Foster Beach
Sunday night, the person slipped under the waters of Lake Michigan about 7 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 