Blink-182, irreverent as ever, goofs on STDs, Chicago pizza and The Bean: Lollapalooza review

Did Lollapalooza save the best for last? Blink-182 sure thinks so.
“We’re better than The Beatles,” guitarist Tom DeLonge offered in his typical flippant candor as he, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker closed out the 2024 edition of the festival with a stacked hits setlist, four rounds of fireworks, a couple of covers and an elevated platform from which Barker could unleash his beast on high for a few tracks.
With the OG band lineup still somewhat fresh in their reunion (DeLonge rejoined the group in late 2022 after a seven-year gap), it’s clear they never lost their chemistry — or their boyhood sense of humor. What’s their age again? About 14.
“What’s up you f- - -ing perverts?” DeLonge said to introduce the show, suggesting Lollapalooza booked Blink last in order to “recharge everyone’s sexual energy” as they left the park for the last time.
When there weren’t crass jokes from Hoppus about The Bean sculpture resembling a particular body part on DeLonge’s mom, there were bathroom barbs about UTIs and STDs. Hoppus also just had to get a jab in about our cuisine, of course. “With all the ingenuity you have in Chicago, that’s what you came up with … pizza cakes,” he chided.
Not that anyone took offense — to any of it. If you don’t have fun at a Blink-182 show, then you’re just doing it wrong. The trio has had a whole lifeline built around youthful nostalgia and just plain irreverence for anything serious. We have enough of that to deal with in our daily lives anyway, so why not take 90 minutes off?
There were a few moments of sentimentality in the mix, however. “This next song is about us and everything we’ve been through since 1992,” said Hoppus to introduce “Anthem Part 3.”
With all the jesting, it’s easy to forget that the band has been through the life wringer with cancer, plane crashes, breakups, aliens and Kardashians — and come out of it on the other side. Ending with one of the newer songs, “One More Time,” was also a nice touch, the track symbolizing the strength of the bond between the band of brothers that helped them come back around again.
The entire set list was cobbled together as if in tribute to that history — and also what’s to come. Alongside oldies like “Stay Together for the Kids” and ‘Dammit” were new songs such as “Edging” and even an unreleased number, “Can’t Go Back,” that will be included on a deluxe edition of recent latest album “One More Time…” later this month.
Blink-182 also slipped in two songs from the members’ various side project’s: +44’s “When Your Heart Stops Beating” and Box Car Racer’s “There Is.” But the chef’s kiss was adding a few lines of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” in the middle of “Dammit” to really bring the night, the weekend and a great 2024 edition of Lollapalooza full circle.
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Festivalgoers dance at Casa Bacardí during day three of Lollapallooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Festivalgoers mill around on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Matthew Hendley of Happy Landing performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Leisure performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Security mists festivalgoers as they wait for IVE to perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
IVE performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Festivalgoers watch IVE on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Stephen Carpenter of Deftones performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Future and Metro Boomin perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Fesivalgoers scream as they watch Future and Metro Boomin on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Aja Volkman with Nico Vega performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fans cheer and sing along as Teezo Touchdown performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Teezo Touchdown performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Two festival goers use hand fans to keep cool on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
Fans listen to Carmen De Leon on the last day of Lollapalloza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Chicago Sun-Times
Teddy Swims performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time
A young fan holds up a sign that read’s “I Love Teddy Swims My First Concert!!” as Teddy Swims performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
SiR performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of Festival goers attend the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of festivalgoers attend the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Carmen DeLeon performs on the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Chicago Sun-Times
The Last Dinner Party performs on the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Tom DeLonge, left, and Mark Hoppus with Blink-182 performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Downtown buildings facing Grant Park are lit up in rainbow colors to celebrate the the fourth day of Lollapalooza, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.|Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
